This Athlete Is Saying No To Trolls

Robin Singh, former Indian Cricketer, Embraces Wildr's Zero-Toxicity Mission

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "For as long as I can remember, I have avoided social media because of its toxicity. It's a known problem for athletes to be trolled online," said Robin Singh, famed Indian cricketer and coach. "I worry not just about my athletes, but athletes and fans everywhere."

Robin Singh (PRNewswire)

"But Wildr and its troll-free environment is transformative," added Singh. "Imagine if athletes, fans and the whole cricketing community could connect globally without being subject to abuse online. It's up to us to make this a reality, which is why I've joined Wildr, the world's first zero-toxicity social media app."

Riding on Singh's commitment to rid social media of its toxicity, Wildr announced a partnership with the longtime cricketer and coach earlier today. This announcement comes right as the Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off in India with a staggering 1BN people expected to tune in live for marquee games of the tournament.

"The Cricket World Cup is about celebrating athletes and their performances. There's no place for trolling or abusing them online. At Wildr, we are proud to be building a social media app that filters out trolls, creating a safe place for both athletes and fans," said Wildr's CEO and co-founder Vidit Drolia.

Singh's partnership with the Silicon Valley-based firm also comes at a time when the sport is growing in stature in the United States . The US will co-host the 2024 ICC T20 Cricket World Cup; meanwhile, cricket is expected to be to included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics for the first time in 128 years.

Singh can now be followed on the Wildr app under the handle "@robin" – the only social media app the former Indian cricketer is active on. "Robin's presence on Wildr and his clear cut stance against toxicity strengthens our resolve to redefine social media," signed off Drolia.

About Robin Singh

Singh touts an illustrious career playing and coaching cricketers worldwide. After representing India in 136 ODIs, he has become one of the most respected professional coaches in the cricketing world. His teams have won 18 championships over the past 2 decades.

About Wildr

SF-based Wildr is the world's first zero-toxicity social media app. Its sophisticated language models filter out trolling, toxicity and abuse on the app. The company's founding team comprises serial entrepreneurs, experienced technologists and innovators. Download Wildr on the App Store or Google Play. Contact us at press@wildr.com .

Wildr logo (PRNewswire)

