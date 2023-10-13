Tieks Offers Rare Flats to Fundraise for Hospitals in Israel Following Hamas Attacks

The fundraiser to support Israeli hospitals raised $50,000 in the first few hours and will run through Monday, Oct. 16.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tieks, a Los Angeles-based shoemaker, launched on Tuesday a week-long virtual fundraiser featuring several of its most exclusive ballet flats to raise funds for hospitals in Israel that have been overwhelmed following the horrific attacks by Hamas in early October. The fundraiser, " Tieks for Israel ," raised more than $50,000 from some 600 participants within the first few hours of going live.

"As a proud Jew and Israeli, the recent attacks by Hamas hit close to home," said Kfir Gavrieli, CEO and founder of Tieks . "I am honored to see the Tieks community stepping up and showing solidarity with Israel in such a meaningful way. Through the proceeds, we will be able to help support the overwhelmed Israeli hospitals and healthcare workers treating the victims of Hamas' barbaric attacks targeting innocent men, women, and children. I hope that other brands will follow suit and show their support for Israelis, who are mourning after this horrific mass murder– the darkest day in Jewish history since the Holocaust."

Tieks for Israel features eight of the brands' most unique and collectible flats, including the Magick, Midnight Blue, Sapphire Croc, Tiek Blue Classic, Black Ostrich, Tyrian, Seafield Check, and Arabian Night styles. These limited-edition Tieks, some of which are the first of their kind, are typically only released on rare occasions like Black Friday and routinely sell out within hours, making the fundraiser an exclusive opportunity to win some of Tieks' most coveted styles. The fundraiser will run through Monday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. PDT., and all proceeds will be donated to hospitals in Israel.

Tieks organized a similar virtual auction last year to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees following Russia's invasion. The #TieksForUkraine auction sold a collection of rare Tieks flats and raised nearly $90,000 to support World Central Kitchen's work helping war-affected Ukrainians. Thanks to #TieksForUkraine, World Central Kitchen was able to provide tens of thousands of meals to individuals in Ukraine and all eight border crossings - from Poland to Hungary.

To participate in the Tieks for Israel fundraiser, visit https://tieks.com/tieksforisrael .

About Tieks : Stylish, comfortable, durable, and foldable, Tieks are the most versatile flats in the world. Tieks is committed to women's empowerment and, through the Gavrieli Foundation, has become the largest individual lender in the world on Kiva, sending over $10,000,000 to women entrepreneurs living in poverty around the world. Learn more here: https://tieks.com/

