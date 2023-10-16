Harmonic Announces Reporting Date for Third Quarter 2023 Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Monday, October 30, 2023. Harmonic will host a live webcast to discuss the Company's results at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day.

To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link, https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3094cc53b0c547deb5d7702f14fd72f8.

Upon registration, telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the audio version of the webcast, including the dial-in number and a unique registrant ID. The live webcast will be available via Harmonic's Investor Relations website at https://www.harmonicinc.com/. The company suggests participants for both the conference call and those listening via the web dial in or sign on at least 15 minutes in advance of the call.

For those unable to participate in the live event, a replay will be available on the same website after 5:00 p.m. PT.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at https://www.harmonicinc.com/.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen.

