Albany Park Debuts Two New Sofas, Barton and Lido

CYPRESS, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Albany Park, the innovative home furniture manufacturer, offering carefully curated collections with unique comfort levels, today unveils its two newest products: the Barton and Lido sofas. Joining the ranks of the company's variety of armchairs, loveseats and sectionals, Barton (starting at $1550) and Lido (starting at $1359) are immediately available for purchase at AlbanyPark.com. Both products are made by hand in North America and feature an array of easy-to-clean textiles.

"Everyone at Albany Park is excited to launch these newest designs. We pride ourselves in having a very focused selection to make sofa buying easier, so any new product line must be truly special to make the cut," said Jessica Ross, co-CEO. "Barton and Lido embody the Albany Park promise to bring stylish, curated designs to our customers."

Ideal for larger spaces, Barton features a relaxed low-profile silhouette that's in tune with today's designs. Its substantial feel and larger scale make room for deeper seats and durable solid-wood legs. Modish wood finishes of natural oak, walnut and black give Barton a sleek and refined look.

And for smaller spaces, Lido is the new go-to thanks to its lighter feel and off-the-floor design. Tapered legs in a matte brass and flat-black finish are coupled with a selection of earth-tone textiles to provide the on-trend options every customer is searching for.

While Barton and Lido each boast an elevated design, they're also undeniably comfortable as well as hypoallergenic. Each sofa is pet- and kid-friendly, featuring removable covers for easy cleaning. Simple assembly means you'll go from unboxing to sitting in a snap. And when it's time to move, disassembly is just as quick. Throw in a lifetime warranty and Barton and Lido give every customer a product that's designed to last.

For more information on Albany Park visit, www.AlbanyPark.com. For high-res imagery of Barton and Lido, click here. To follow along with the latest news from Albany Park, visit the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

About Albany Park:

By simplifying the entire shopping experience, Albany Park makes buying the perfect sofa possible. With a focus on providing on-trend, curated collections, Albany Park gives customers access to furniture that promises style, comfort and quality. Every sofa is made by hand in North America, assembles in minutes and offers an array of finishes and easy-to-clean textiles. For more information, visit www.albanypark.com.

Exemplis, founded in 1996, is the parent company of Albany Park and a leader in build-to-order products. For more information and to learn about Exemplis brands, visit www.exemplis.com.

