Ludia Consulting Expands Collaboration with Microsoft Product Engineering by Developing an Innovation Committee to Further Empower Customers to Receive Maximum Value in their Digital Transformation Journey

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ludia Consulting announced it has expanded its collaboration with Microsoft by creating an Innovation Committee dedicated to enhancing the future releases of Microsoft Dynamics 365 while sharing crucial industry insights with Microsoft engineering teams.

Microsoft releases Dynamics 365 enhancements throughout the calendar year. Ludia Consulting has agreed to participate in the private previews by dedicating an Innovation Committee of skilled architects to provide industry and customer insights into the new product enhancements before becoming generally available to the public.

Ludia's Innovation Committee will focus on supporting product previews in Finance & Operations, Human Resources, Field Service, Mobility, Project Operations, and Mixed Reality.

"Ludia Consulting is committed to a strong relationship with Microsoft Engineering, FastTrack, and leadership teams to continue elevating Microsoft Dynamics 365 features and functionality to meet the growing needs of our customers. Our collaboration is based on innovation, technology, and experience to help drive the future at Microsoft," said Lucias Diaz, CEO at Ludia Consulting.

"By aligning with Microsoft's vision, roadmap, and customer needs, Ludia Consulting has been a critical partner in our engineering team's development. We have learned a lot from their real-world experience and industry expertise, which helps us enhance the adoption of Microsoft Dynamics 365 features," said Dan Gittler, Principal Group Program Manager at Microsoft.

Ludia Consulting is a minority-owned Dynamics 365 partner focused on oil & gas, manufacturing, and service industries in North America, LATAM, and Europe.

About Ludia Consulting

Ludia Consulting, Inc. delivers high-value Microsoft solutions while building strong, lasting client relationships based on mutual trust and respect. We are a minority-owned Microsoft Dynamics ERP, CRM, and Power Platform partner, focused on Physical Operations serving the energy, manufacturing, and professional services industries since 2018. We are passionate about increasing minority representation in technology and giving back to communities through technology. Our Dynamics for Good initiative helps non-profit organizations leverage Microsoft technologies to improve the health and well-being of under-served diverse communities. Learn more at www.ludiaconsulting.com.

Contact: Jeannette AuBuchon, Senior Marketing Director, Ludia Consulting, jeannetteaubuchon@ludiaconsulting.com, 630-309-7982

