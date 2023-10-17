OneShield Announces Integration with Verisk's ISO Electronic Rating Content™

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneShield, a leading provider of innovative insurance software solutions, is pleased to announce its integration with the next generation ISO Electronic Rating Content™ (ISO ERC™) from Verisk, a leading global data analytics and technology provider. This strategic initiative helps insurers lower operating costs, reduce risks, and get to market quickly, making it a milestone for OneShield as it enhances its offerings with cutting-edge insurance solutions.

Verisk's ISO ERC is the industry-standard method for automating the manually intensive process for updating ISO loss costs, rules, and coverage updates, enabling customers to dramatically reduce the overall time and effort in analyzing, interpreting, and implementing changes.

OneShield's suite of insurance software solutions will be seamlessly integrated with Verisk's ISO ERC, allowing insurance carriers to optimize their rating and policy administration processes with the utmost accuracy and efficiency. This integration ensures standardized data exchange between insurers and OneShield's offering, enabling an insurer to manage the latest ISO filing through a simple, intuitive tool, ultimately reducing operational complexity and accelerating speed to market.

"Verisk's ISO ERC is helping a growing number of customers lower costs, realize efficiencies, and reduce risk in today's rapidly changing market, and it is part of Verisk's deep and broad commitment to support insurers at every step of the insurance value chain," said Ron Beiderman, Senior Vice President of Core Lines Products & Services at Verisk. "Our combined solution will enable insurers to benefit from timely, streamlined updates to our commercial lines rating programs."

OneShield's Chief Product Officer, Liza Petrie, adds: "In today's dynamic insurance landscape, it's not enough to just have information. It's about having the right information at the right time. Our integration with Verisk's ISO ERC is a giant leap forward in that direction — ensuring our clients are always a step ahead in serving their customers."

OneShield's industry-specific expertise combined with Verisk's ISO ERC will empower insurers to make informed decisions, respond quickly to market demands, and enhance customer experiences.

About OneShield

OneShield provides business solutions for P&C insurers and MGAs of all sizes.

OneShield's cloud-based and SaaS platforms include enterprise-level policy management, billing, claims, rating, relationship management, product configuration, business intelligence, and smart analytics.

Designed specifically for personal, commercial, and specialty insurance, our solutions support over 90 lines of business. OneShield's clients, some of the world's leading insurers, benefit from optimized workflows, pre-built content, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and pricing models designed to lower the total cost of ownership.

Our global footprint includes corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA, with additional offices throughout India.

For more information, visit www.OneShield.com.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud, and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, ESG and political issues.

Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research, and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities, and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong.

For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

