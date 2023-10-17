Sourceability® and Cadence Partner to Provide Design Engineers with Unparalleled Electronic Component Market Intelligence

Integration enhances decision-making, mitigates supply chain risk and ensures design integrity

MIAMI, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourceability , a global distributor of electronic components and supply chain service provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Under the agreement, Sourceability's market intelligence tool, Datalynq™, will be integrated into the Cadence® OrCAD® X Platform, giving design engineers visibility into market intelligence scores for electronic components to assess and reduce design risk, as well as mitigating other supply chain risks, which will help companies make better commercial decisions.

Through the integration, Cadence customers have direct access to Datalynq's functionality from within the OrCAD X platform. The tool allows design and manufacturing engineers to build products with lower supply chain risk, which keeps production lines running, ensures final product availability and enables more stable cash flows.

Datalynq is the industry's premier source for market intelligence and analytics for potentially over 1 billion parts, helping engineers de-risk the commercial aspects of their bill of materials. The tool provides information on design risk, market availability trends and whether a component can be easily substituted, among other key features. Datalynq has been recognized by Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics as "Most Innovative Product of the Year" in the Data Acquisition & Analytics category of the 2022 Best of Sensors Awards.

By combining the expertise of global distribution with Sourcengine™, the leading e-commerce electronics marketplace in the industry, Sourceability works with the largest catalog of suppliers to provide the transparency, robust data and speed that customers need for procurement. As a true supply chain service provider, the company is set on continuing to create a seamless procurement process for manufacturers from part search to product delivery, including QC testing, logistics and inventory management. The company was recently recognized as a "Fastest Growing Private Company in America" by Inc.

"Cadence offers a broad selection of class-leading system design tools. By partnering with Cadence, we're able to provide even more value to our customers and earlier on in the value chain at the design phase," said Yashar Shahabi, Senior Vice President, Digital Solutions & Technology at Sourceability. "As the industry navigates the current environment where demand forecasting is getting increasingly unpredictable, protecting against supply chain risk has never been more important."

"It is impressive to see how Sourceability is constantly innovating and augmenting its business, digitalizing the electronic components supply chain and providing superior market intelligence and analytics," said Michael Jackson, Corporate Vice President of R&D in the Custom IC & PCB Group at Cadence. "By seamlessly integrating Cadence's OrCAD® X Platform with Sourceability's Sourcengine™ and Datalynq™ platforms, we have created an end-to-end process that elevates the design-to-procurement journey and delivers unparalleled supply chain insight advantages."

"We have been working with Sourceability as an electronic components supply chain solution provider," said Jorge Delgadillo, NA Electronics Category Leader at Kohler Co. "We're excited about the upcoming integration of their innovative Datalynq market intelligence tool into Cadence's software, and this will provide us with even more convenience and specialized information that we've come to rely on with Sourceability."

About Sourceability:

Sourceability® is a global distributor of electronic components and supply chain service provider offering digital tools, services, and data to meet customers' evolving demands. Sourceability combines the expertise of global distribution with the leading e-commerce marketplace in the industry, and works with the largest catalog of suppliers to provide the transparency, robust data and speed that customers need to create a seamless procurement process. The company's global distribution centers in Singapore, Hong Kong, Hungary, and Miami are supported by regional offices to maintain a holistic understanding of customer supply chain needs. Sourceability continues to invest in new capabilities, building upon its initial success since the company was founded in 2015 by harnessing innovation, customer empowerment, and integrity.

About Cadence:

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world's most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For nine years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com .

