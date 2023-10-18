Focusing global spotlight on porcelain art and culture

BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China Daily:

With the theme of Ceramics Facilitate Word Communication, Ceramics Trade Connects the World, the 2023 China Jingdezhen International Ceramic Fair, taking place Oct 18-22 in Jingdezhen of East China's Jiangxi province, is nothing short of a global gala, spotlighting the culture, trade and international development of porcelain art and culture.

While focusing on integrating trade and investment, the fair aims to drive growth in cultural tourism and commercial services and develop a platform for larger-scale product transactions, cultural exchanges and open cooperation to promote ceramic culture and trade to the world. It is also holding a series of trade and investment activities, including an industrial investment promotion conference, a ceramic international procurement matchmaking, and a special auction of ceramic artwork.

Seminars to promote the international communication of ceramic culture are likewise scheduled. Nearly 1,000 ceramic businesses as well as studios and merchants from China and abroad are showcasing their products and works in an exhibition area of 130,000 square meters, with a focus on heritage exchange and innovation. According to the organizers, merchants in the trading center will carry on the influence of the porcelain fair and help build a benchmark ceramic market trade globally.

The fair also serves to spotlight the rich cultural heritage and artistic charm of Jingdezhen, a thousand-year-old town and international porcelain capital. To further promote ceramic culture, showcase the city's charm and enhance the experience for both citizens and visitors, Jingdezhen is hosting more than 60 supporting activities, including the Mingfangyuan cultural and creative market and the Taoxichuan spring and autumn art fair and nighttime market for ceramics and delicacies.

Initiated in 2004, the ceramic fair has become a benchmark event for promoting international ceramic trade and culture exchanges.

