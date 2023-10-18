Ultra PRO Introduces the Stackable and Waterproof Black Box™ Deck Box® Made With Highly Durable, Crush-Resistant Material

COMMERCE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Defy the Elements with the Black Box™ Deck Box® from Ultra PRO. The newest card storage container is one tough product and offers the ultimate durability. The Black Box™ Deck Box® is a stackable, waterproof container that can hold up to 100 double-sleeved standard size collectible trading cards. This newest addition to Ultra PRO's extensive array of protective accessories made for card collecting adds the ultimate element of security for storing your valuable trading cards. Made with 20% fiberglass to increase impact and tensile strength, this dual-sealed Deck Box features waterproof, stainless steel hinges and is made of a highly durable, crush-resistant material. The Black Box even boasts an IPX7 protection rating against damaging elements like water and snow, which ensures that your prized collectibles will always be kept safe, wherever you take them. The Black Box Deck Box will be available for purchase on ultrapro.com and Amazon, as well as your local game store.

Black Box™ Deck Box® (PRNewswire)

Ultra PRO Introduces the Stackable & Waterproof Black Box™ Deck Box® Made With Highly Durable, Crush-Resistant Material

About Ultra PRO

Ultra PRO is the leading brand of memorabilia collecting and tabletop gaming accessories, and photo and scrapbooking albums and pages. We have been designing and manufacturing top quality products since 1952 and our brands are recognized for its high quality standards and design innovations. Over the past decade, we have grown and diversified into a variety of related opportunities. Our Entertainment division publishes and distributes a variety of family-friendly board games and electronic toys, while our TableTopics division offers a broad line of TableTopics Conversation Starter sets to spark great conversations at social gatherings. Our SP Images division distributes collectible trading cards and other memorabilia to retail outlets across the United States. In addition to our headquarters in California, we are supported by our satellite facilities in Ohio, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Japan, and Belgium. For more information, please visit our website: www.ultrapro.com .

Waterproof Black Box™ Deck Box® (PRNewswire)

