Huntkey Appeared at the Global Sources Consumer Electronics 2023, Highlighting the Theme of Safety and Efficiency

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Sources Consumer Electronics was held at the AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong from October 11-14, 2023. Huntkey showed high-demand electronic products with cutting-edge innovative designs to global buyers, including its best-selling safe and fast chargers, desktop charging stations, PC power supplies and industrial power supplies. The following is an introduction to some of the main products.

Safe and Fast Chargers

240W GaN safe and fast charger (Model: S240) is the newly launched product that fills a gap in the market. It has 3 USB-C ports, a single port that has a maximum output of 140W, and supports PD 3.1 fast charging protocol. It is foldable and can charge three laptops at the same time, making it suitable for meetings and business trips. Another new 35W GaN charger (Model: G35) supports simultaneous fast charging of iPhone 15 and Apple Watch. Huntkey also provides other peripheral products, such as data cables, phone cases, power banks, docking stations and so on.

Desktop Charging Stations

The charging station is designed for people who need to charge multiple devices on their desk. It can be used for mobile phones, tablets, notebooks and small household appliances. Compared with the traditional power strip, this can make the desktop tidier and the data cables will not be cluttered. The most popular is the PD 100W charging station(Model: W100), which can charge 6 devices at the same time and has 10 types of circuit protection to ensure charging safety.

PC Peripherals

The highlight of the PC power supply MVP P1200X is its ability to provide stable power to components in the computer system. With advanced design and technology, this power supply helps ensure that the processor, graphics card, and other components receive a stable power supply, thereby improving performance and extending the life of the system. Additionally, the power supply is ATX3.0 ready, supports stricter peak power consumption requirements, and meets the power supply requirements of RTX40 series graphics cards. With its 80 Plus Platinum certification, MVP P1200X ensures optimum energy efficiency and reduces unnecessary power consumption.

Industrial Power Supplies

Recently, Huntkey launched its latest POE power supply series. This power supply has the characteristics of low temperature resistance and is suitable for use in some outdoor boxes such as traffic lights. The interfaces are complete, ranging from 4 ports to 24 ports, including power supplies for hard disk video recorders and network video recorders, namely DVR and NVR. The high voltage has been specially processed to adapt to areas with unstable power grids.

As a partner of 10+ Fortune Global 500 companies, Huntkey continues to manufacture safe, efficient and reliable products that are sold around the world, creating a portable environment for consumers to work, play and study.

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is a member of Power Sources Manufacturers Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Covering approximately 1,000,000 square meters added up from three industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen. By 2022, Huntkey has been practicing low-carbon economy for more than ten years. Practicing a low-carbon lifestyle with Huntkey.

Website: http://www.huntkey.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HuntkeyGlobal

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/huntkey_global

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/huntkey

Media Contact: Ms.Lava Huang, E-mail: marketing@huntkey.com

Business Contact: Ms.Ferris Liao, E-mail: huntkey@huntkey.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Huntkey