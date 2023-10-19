NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County Becomes First in New York to Introduce MOLLI Surgical's Advanced Technology, Elevating the Breast Cancer Surgery Experience

The debut of MOLLI 2® offers breast cancer patients enhanced comfort, reduced stress and unmatched surgical precision

BROOKLYN, N.Y. and DEERFIELD, Ill., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County joins forces with MOLLI Surgical in a meaningful partnership, introducing breast cancer patients to the transformative MOLLI 2® System. As MOLLI Surgical forges ahead in precision surgery, this award-winning technology — now available to patients in New York — is poised to redefine the landscape of breast cancer surgery, ensuring simpler procedures and an enhanced patient experience.

The MOLLI® System empowers radiologists to mark cancerous lesions using the MOLLI Marker®, a sesame seed-sized localization device. Surgeons then use the MOLLI Wand® and MOLLI Tablet® to pinpoint these lesions, bypassing the conventional, more painful, hooked-wire marking technique.

MOLLI Surgical was founded on the principle of constant innovation and earlier this year launched MOLLI re.markable™, the only tool on the market allowing surgeons and radiologists to reposition a localization marker with minimal impact or discomfort to patients. Now, we are excited to present MOLLI 2®, boasting a key innovation — true 3D guidance — to enhance its top-tier technology. This unique feature guides the surgeon to the lesion with millimeter precision. This intuitive feedback streamlines the surgical process, making MOLLI 2 a reliable and precise tool that optimizes efficiency and patient outcomes.

MOLLI 2's standout attributes include:

Optimized Cosmetic Outcomes: MOLLI 2's marker — the market's smallest at 3.2 mm — enables precise localization of tiny lesions without obscuring them. The wand's 10 mm tapered tip allows for smaller incisions, promoting improved cosmetic outcomes for patients post-surgery.

Precision Powered Surgery: MOLLI 2 sets itself apart by offering true 3D guidance in a compact and easily transportable form factor, a generation ahead of the market. MOLLI 2 empowers surgeons by showing them where they are and guiding them to where they need to go with confidence and speed. This technology enhances surgical procedures, making them more efficient and potentially reducing patient complications.

Elevated Patient Experience: MOLLI 2's wire-free approach alleviates the discomfort and anxiety tied to traditional methods. By decoupling localization from surgery, MOLLI 2 cuts down wait times and lessens pre-surgical anxiety. This is particularly useful for women who lack access to resources, such as childcare or paid medical leave, improving access to care.

"Our Comprehensive Breast Center provides fully integrated and holistic care for patients with a range of benign and malignant diseases, emphasizing an integrative, patient-focused approach," said Dr. Jaime Alberty, Director of The Comprehensive Breast Center at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County. "The adoption of the new MOLLI 2 technology featuring remarkable speed, precision and patient comfort, marks a significant advancement in patient care at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County."

Ananth Ravi, President and CEO of MOLLI Surgical, shared his enthusiasm, saying: "Our vision at MOLLI Surgical has always been to revolutionize the surgical experience. With the MOLLI 2 device, we're not just introducing technology; we're bringing hope, precision, and a renewed sense of comfort to countless patients."

With the introduction of MOLLI 2, both NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and MOLLI Surgical demonstrate their unified commitment to enabling precision surgery made simpler, enhancing clinical efficiency, and elevating the patient and physician experience. MOLLI 2 exemplifies this dedication and promises patients at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County a more seamless and compassionate path to recovery. For more details, visit mollisurgical.com .

About MOLLI Surgical:

MOLLI Surgical started with one patient, who asked if there was a way to make her breast cancer journey better. Her voice led to the creation of our flagship wire and radiation-free technologies — MOLLI 2® and MOLLI re.markable™. Our innovations are intended to replace outdated procedures to mark lesions for surgical removal through greater precision, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. We are obsessed with every detail of our design process to ensure surgeons and radiologists have the best possible tools to support an improved patient experience.

MOLLI® has been recognized by TIME as one of 2022's "Best Inventions" in the Medical Care category and named to Fast Company's list of "Next Big Things in Tech," recognizing technological breakthroughs across industries that promise to transform the future. We are proud to build the advanced solutions that patients and physicians prefer. Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , X , and YouTube .

About NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County:

NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County is a 639-bed acute care teaching hospital located in Central Brooklyn. Among our highly specialized programs are a Level I Trauma Center, Pediatric Emergency Room, Level 3 Perinatal Center, Heart Health Center, Stroke Center, Sickle Cell Program, Behavioral Health Center, and Diabetes Education Center of Excellence. Many of our programs have received national recognition, including our cardiac, stroke and diabetes services. The hospital offers a broad array of primary and specialty care, including practices in neuroscience, orthopedics, urology and cardiology. Annually, our ambulatory care practices see well over 500,000 visits, and more than 150,000 visits in the Behavioral Health outpatient program, in addition to close to 23,000 inpatient discharges. NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County has played a major role in providing health care to vulnerable populations in Brooklyn since 1831, and is part of NYC Health + Hospitals, the largest public health care system in the nation. For more information visit nychealthandhospitals.org/locations/kings-county and stay connected on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KingsCountyHosp or Twitter at @KingsCountyHosp .

