PolyAI's New Brand Demonstrates High Fidelity to the Voice Channel

NEW YORK and LONDON , Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyAI, a leading provider of customer-led voice assistants for the enterprise, today announced that it is rebranding to focus on its commitment to the voice channel. The new look , which includes a refreshed logo and visual identity, reflects the London-based company's mission to empower companies around the globe to deliver high quality experiences on customers' preferred channel - the phone.

"Voice is the most natural way for people to communicate, and we believe that it should be just as fundamentally simple to interact with various forms of next-gen automation, like phone-based customer support," said Nikola Mrkšić, co-founder and CEO of PolyAI. "Our new branding reflects our commitment to keeping voice the most accessible and powerful way for people to connect with businesses that impact their day-to-day lives, and for those enterprises to provide the best customer experience possible."

The updated PolyAI logo is a simple yet elegant pattern designed to invoke an audio visualization as well as pay homage to the speaker holes in a rotary phone receiver. The design calls to the company's dedication to voice, while the stylized aesthetic and future-minded palette reflects its commitment to innovation and creativity.

"The new look absolutely reflects who we are as a company and what we deliver to our customers," said Kylie Whitehead, Senior Director of Marketing and Brand at PolyAI. "It's clean, simple and satisfying, just like the experience of speaking to our voice assistant. Incredibly fluid."

The company's re-imagining of its public brand comes at a time when enterprise voice assistants are becoming increasingly popular. According to a recent study by Gartner , the global market for conversational AI in contact centers is expected to surpass $23 billion by 2024, and nearly one in seven calls will be fully handled by virtual agents by 2027.

PolyAI is well-positioned to capitalize on the exponential demand for voice assistants. The startup, founded by three University of Cambridge ML PhDs and first-time entrepreneurs, maintains a strong track record of innovation and a deep understanding of conversational AI for business. This rebrand aims to further solidify its position as a leading provider of customer-led voice assistants in the enterprise.

About PolyAI

PolyAI is a leading provider of AI-powered voice assistants. Their customer-led voice assistants are used across industries within global companies where B2C conversations are crucial, like FedEx, Marriott, Carter's, and Caesars Entertainment. PolyAI's award-winning voice assistants have earned renown for their ability to understand natural language and provide quick, accurate and helpful responses. Hear more about what they're bringing to the market by virtually attending their inaugural annual event, PolyAI VOX 2023 .

