Organized by cross border e-commerce companies DHgate and social commerce platform MyyShop, and women empowerment organizations The Inner Mountain Foundation and APEC Women Connect, the annual competition helps women to find their inner strengths while developing crucial social commerce business skills.

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th APEC Women Connect "Her Power" Entrepreneurship Competition—co-hosted by cross border e-commerce companies DHgate and social commerce platform MyyShop , and women empowerment organizations, The Inner Mountain Foundation and APEC Women Connect—is officially open for registration. Female entrepreneurs and influencers of all sizes (from nano to mega) are invited to compete while learning more about the world of social commerce and taking their skills in social media marketing to the next level.

4th APEC Women Connect ‘Her Power’ Entrepreneurship Competition Opens to Applicants (PRNewswire)

The APEC Women Connect "Her Power" Entrepreneurship Competition's past three iterations focused on showcasing its female participants' capabilities in social commerce and building their self-worth. Each year, the "Her Power" Entrepreneurship Competition draws thousands of participants from around the world, including established influencers, Gen Zers and college students, to participate in educational and competitive challenges that teach them to boost product sales while increasing social awareness across multiple social media platforms.

This year's edition takes this goal one step further by collaborating with DHgate, MyyShop and The Inner Mountain Foundation, fostering the cultivation of hard and soft skills. Through inspirational sharing, practical learning, effective recognition, and awards, the competition ultimately enables women to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams on multiple fronts: personal growth, business and financial savviness, and the ability to support themselves through a substantial income. The event will culminate in December with an online award ceremony to recognize participants' achievements.

"The third annual 'Her Power' Entrepreneurship Competition in 2022 was a huge success for everyone involved and a great moment for women empowerment. More than 1,000 contestants from 14 countries, including influencers and key opinion leaders, participated alongside over 20 brand partners," said DHGATE Group Founder, Chairperson and CEO Diane Wang, who started APEC Women Connect as an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)-endorsed program.

"Since its inception, the competition has become a notable event for social commerce and e-commerce entrepreneurs, and also raised awareness of how DHgate and MyyShop's services effectively empower women and generate income for them. For our 2023 event, we are excited to take the competition inwards to focus on helping participants to achieve personal growth and fulfillment through their entrepreneurial success," shared Diane, who serves as the China Representative on the APEC Business Advisory Council and also chairs several other female empowerment organizations and events.

This year's involvement of newly launched The Inner Mountain Foundation—which promotes international women empowerment through education, community and outreach—expands the scope of resources and range of mentors that participants can draw on to tackle personal challenges, identify their motivations, and cultivate a closer connection to their true selves.

In addition to offering a wealth of e-learning courses and online education content focused on improving social commerce skills, this year's competition explores how new tech like AI can not only be an empowering tool but also help participants boost their social commerce businesses.

In line with the Inner Mountain collaboration, the 2023 "Her Power" Entrepreneurship Competition will include a special award: the "Best Inner Mountain Power Queen - Rising Star Award" will recognize the participant who has made the most progress in identifying and climbing their Inner Mountain.

Over the course of the weeks between October and November, participants in the "Her Power" Entrepreneurship Competition will take part in a variety of activities, learning from e-learning sessions specifically customized with Gen Z in mind. Collaborating with MyyShop Academy and cross-disciplinary e-learning partners, topics will include cross-border e-commerce and financing, as well as tactics for boosting sales on social media, cultivating a sales persona and developing strategies for novel shopping experiences.

On top of teaching women practical skills, at its heart, the "Her Power" competition is really about helping women achieve self-realization and improve their self-worth through business success—whether they are micro-influencers, college students, stay-at-home moms, or already successful entrepreneurs running e-commerce businesses that they hope to scale up with TikTok and Instagram. That is also why this year's competition combines both inner and outer skills, whether climbing an Inner Mountain or scaling the volume of social commerce sales.

Interested participants can apply by submitting a registration form, registering with MyyShop and Inner Mountain, and joining the dedicated "Her Power" Discord channel. They can then participate in e-learning courses, share their findings with their peers, interact with event partners and sponsors, and consult others' experiences in real time as the competition goes on. Various stages of the competition will take place on MyyShop and social media platforms.

More information on registering for the 4th APEC Women Connect "Her Power" Entrepreneurship Competition can be found on the "Her Power" Discord channel.

About The Inner Mountain Foundation

The Inner Mountain Foundation promotes the empowerment of women through education, community, and outreach. We are led by our Founder and Chairperson Diane Wang, who first articulated the principles of Inner Mountain Thinking in her 2024 book, The Inner Mountain. As a global foundation and women's empowerment community, we invest in impact-making educational resources that we seek to make as broadly accessible as possible. Our goal is to focus the work of the Inner Mountain on the soft skills training that we believe helps equip women to be their greatest, most empowered selves across their most wholly integrated life (connecting the self with work, family, community, and legacy).

About APEC Women Connect

Founded in 2016, APEC Women Connect is an APEC-endorsed program initiated by Ms. Diane Wang, the China Representative on the APEC Business Advisory Council, Chair of the APEC Women Leadership Forum, Co-Chair of WiBAC of B20 Indonesia, and Founder, Chairperson and CEO of DHgate.com. APEC Women Connect aims to empower women, especially young women, to realize entrepreneurship via digital solutions through inspirational sharing, practical learning, effective recognition, and awards. APEC Women Connect has been included in the annual recommendation to the APEC Economic Leaders for three consecutive years. It has also been included in the annual recommendation to G20 Leaders by B20 for two consecutive years.

About MyyShop

MyyShop is a pioneering social commerce platform launched by DHGATE Group that provides an effortless selling experience on social media. The platform aims to empower different types of creators—from nano to mega-influencers—to turn their social media influence and passion for content creation into thriving online businesses. Equipped with MyyShop's social commerce and online store creation toolkit and resources, creators can quickly identify viral or in-demand products, leverage MyyShop's AI-powered product recommendations based on shoppers' interests and sales trends, build a customized online shopfront and earn commission through social commerce sales. Creators can also efficiently create their own personalized product lines through MyyShop's centralized platform and extensive network of verified cross-border suppliers and manufacturers.

For more information, please visit MyyShop.com and follow @MyyShopOfficial.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, boasting over 34 million live listings annually. Through their global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, DHgate reaches millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2022, DHgate served more than 59.6 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions, connecting them to over 2.54 million sellers in China and other countries.

For more information, please visit DHgate.com and follow @DHgate.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DHGATE Group