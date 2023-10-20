SystImmune, Inc. to Present New Oncology Pipeline Data at ESMO Congress 2023

First results will be presented from early-stage clinical trials of BL-M07D1, antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting HER2 with the payload Ed-04





Clinical progress will be presented from early-stage clinical trials of BL-B01D1, the bi-specific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting EGFR and HER3

REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SystImmune, Inc. (SystImmune), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced the presentation of pivotal data from its oncology portfolio at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2023. The event is scheduled to take place from October 20th to 24th in Madrid, Spain, where new clinical findings will be unveiled from trials involving BL-B01D1 and BL-M07D1.

The expanded results from these clinical trials of BL-B01D1 will include data from patients with several solid tumor types in advanced stages and having multiple cycles of prior therapies. The data presented at ESMO builds on previously reported clinical data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), and recent recognition for BL-B01D1 conferred by industry experts at the 14th Annual World ADC meeting in San Diego who recognized SystImmune's BL-B01D1 as a "Runner-Up" in the award category of "Most Promising Clinical Candidate".

"Encouraging signals of efficacy from the Ed-04 payload supported our decision to expand our pharmacopeia of targeting ADCs that deliver this novel and highly potent topoisomerase 1 inhibitor to a wider patient population with diverse diseases, while we expand our understanding of the exceptional properties of this linker-warhead combination," said Martin Olivo, M.D., CMO of SystImmune.

Presentations at the ESMO congress include:

Molecule Name Title Abstract Number/

Presentation Details BL-B01D1 BL-B01D1, a first-in-class EGFRxHER3 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate,

in patients with non-small cell lung cancer: Updated results from first-

in-human phase I study Abstract #1316MO



Oral Presentation: Saturday,

October 21st, 9:40 a.m. –

9:45 a.m. CEST BL-M07D1 BL-M07D1, a HER2 antibody-drug conjugate in subjects with locally

advanced or metastatic HER2 expressing breast cancer and other solid

tumors. Abstract #2017



Poster Available:

Monday, October 23rd

About BL-B01D1

The company is developing BL-B01D1, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that targets both EGFR and HER3. These proteins are highly expressed in most epithelial tumors. The tetravalent BL-B01D1 has two binding domains for distinct Growth Factor Receptors that drive cancer cell proliferation and survival. Inheriting the SI-B001 mechanisms of action, BL-B01D1 blocks EGFR and HER3 signals to cancer cells, reducing proliferation and survival signals. Upon antibody mediated internalization, BL-B01D1 is trafficked to cancer cell lysosomes and liberates its therapeutic payload that induced genotoxic stress activating pathways leading to cancer cell death.

About BL-M07D1

The company is developing BL-M07D1, a HER2 specific IgG-based ADC carrying DAR8 of the Ed-04 payload technology. The Ed-04 payload technology is composed of a potent topoisomerase 1 inhibitor and a serum-stable linker that is cleavable by cathepsin-B. By targeting proliferating cancer cells that express HER2, the BL-M07D1 has the potential to treat multiple epithelial cancer types, including breast and colorectal cancer types.

About SystImmune

SystImmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company located in Redmond, WA. It specializes in developing innovative cancer treatments using its established drug development platforms, focusing on bi-specific, multi-specific antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). SystImmune has several assets in various stages of clinical trials for solid tumor and hematologic indications. Alongside ongoing clinical trials, SystImmune has a robust preclinical pipeline of potential cancer therapeutics in the discovery or IND-enabling stages, representing cutting-edge biologics development.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any research and development information provided by SystImmune is intended for general information purposes only. Such information is not intended to provide complete medical information. We do not offer patient-specific treatment advice and if you have medical conditions, please see your medical doctor or healthcare provider.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflects the expectations regarding the company's goals, strategies, results of operations, performance, business prospects, and opportunities, including but not limited to the ability to gain Investigational New Drug status for the resulting new product and the ability to develop a successful formulation. Terms such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "could," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "will," "would" and other similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are generally indicative of forward-looking statements.

While SystImmune, Inc. believes that expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements are based on the company's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information available to the company at the time such statements are made, it cannot give assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. Such forward-looking statements are not fact and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

