Simplicity Enters into an Agreement to Acquire Aptus Marketing

SUMMIT, N.J., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group Holdings, Inc. ("Simplicity") today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Aptus Marketing ("Aptus"), an Ohio-based agency focused on annuity and life insurance sales. Jeff Hutchison, a well-known rising market leader, will continue to lead the office and will become Simplicity's newest Partner following the transaction.

"Jeff is a smart, energetic leader and we are looking forward to working closely with him and his team, helping them support their advisors with expanded planning and product offerings, including wealth management, advanced sales training, and lead-generation and marketing programs," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity. "Simplicity is well-versed in implementing organic growth initiatives to support our new Partners, and we are confident that Jeff's enthusiasm, coupled with his business acumen, will position him and his advisors well for future success."

"It was an easy decision to partner with Simplicity and we are excited for the next chapter in our growth," said Jeff Hutchison. "Aptus and Simplicity have a strong alignment of values, a shared focus on advisor and consumer education, access to the best products and services, and the opportunity to work closely with some of the smartest people in the industry. We could not be more excited."

About Aptus Marketing

Since 2003, Aptus Marketing has been helping the industry's top financial professionals grow their businesses through unparalleled service, industry-leading product solutions, and proven lead-generating systems and sales strategies. For more information, please visit https://www.aptus-marketing.com/.

About Simplicity Group

Anchored on its hallmarks of education, value, and partnership, Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies. Simplicity supports independent financial professionals, banks, broker-dealers, and wealth management firms -- and by extension their clients -- with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions, sales tools, and marketing strategies in support of a holistic financial plan. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS

