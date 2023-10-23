TMS INTERNATIONAL PARTNERING WITH NIPPON CARBON AS NORTH AMERICAN DISTRIBUTOR OF GRAPHITE ELECTRODES

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TMS International is entering into a partnership with Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd, to become the exclusive North American distributor of graphite electrodes. The exclusive partnership becomes effective January 1, 2024.

Graphite electrodes are used primarily in electric arc furnace steel manufacturing. Graphite electrodes can provide high levels of electrical conductivity and capability of sustaining the extremely high levels of generated heat. They can melt scrap metal at a temperature of more than about 2,900 degrees Fahrenheit or 1,600 degrees Celsius.

Nippon Carbon is a pioneer in the carbon industry and has been successful in industrializing graphite electrodes for electric arc furnaces for 108 years.

"We are honored to be partnering with Nippon Carbon as their exclusive distributor of graphite electrodes in North America," said David Aronson, TMS President and COO, Raw Materials and Optimization Group. "Nippon Carbon is a company that shares our core values of safety, protecting and preserving the environment, and providing outstanding customer service."

For the past several years, TMS has explored expanding its operations to provide a broader variety of industrial and environmental services to a range of industrial customers, Mr. Aronson said.

"This strategic partnership allows us to capitalize on our nearly 100 years of steel industry experience and provides TMS the opportunity to continue to expand its service offerings to industrial customers. Securing this partnership provides the opportunity for the company to continue to demonstrate its experience, leadership and commitment to its customers in a new market, and to drive future growth of our business. We will build on this success by continuing to expand around the globe as we create value for our customers and shareholders," Mr. Aronson said.

TMS and Nippon Carbon will also cooperatively work toward providing better services to the graphite electrode market in North America and developing green and low-carbon solutions to create a model of comprehensive utilization of scrap steel, which will have a positive impact on the development of the North American steel industry.

Founded in 1915, Nippon Carbon has developed a variety of products featuring carbon's prominent attributes. Nippon's main manufacturing and sales domains are carbon fiber products used for aerospace technology and general industry, High Purity Treatment Graphite used when producing crystalline silicon, Anode Materials for Lithium Ion Battery, Silicon Carbide Continuous Fibers mainly provided for the aerospace industry, impervious graphite and chemicals used for chemical industrial devices and equipment such as heat exchangers, flexible graphite for the automobile industry, and other carbon products. Nippon Carbon's headquarters are in Tokyo.

TMS International is one of the largest global providers of outsourced environmental and industrial services to companies. Since 1926, TMS has set high standards in the area of environmental responsibility through recycling, maintaining energy-efficient operations, processing by-products for beneficial reuse and developing innovative, 24/7 programs designed to reduce greenhouse emissions and help customers reduce their carbon footprint. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.tmsinternational.com.

