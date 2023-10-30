AWARD-WINNING TONIES NOW AVAILABLE IN WALMART STORES FOR THE FIRST TIME

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- tonies - the original screen-free audio entertainment system for young children - announced today that the brand is now available in Walmart stores for the first time ever. While tonies has previously been sold on Walmart.com, customers can now discover the award-winning Toniebox, Tonie figurines and accessories in over 1,600 Walmart stores nationwide.

The Tonies Disney Toniebox Audio Player Bundle with Elsa, Moana, and Mirabel is available exclusively at Walmart (PRNewswire)

Discover the award-winning Toniebox, Tonie figurines and accessories in over 1,600 Walmart stores nationwide

Walmart shoppers can also find exclusive bundles in store and online - the Tonies Disney Toniebox Audio Player Bundle with Elsa, Moana, and Mirabel as well as the Tonies Marvel Toniebox Audio Player Bundle with Spidey and Friends ($129 each). Find additional tonies items in the Walmart Electronics section including:

Three exclusive tonies Starter Sets: Disney's Moana , PAW Patrol Chase and CoComelon ( $99 each)

tonies cases in three colors: red, pink and blue ( $24.99 each)

tonies headphones in three colors: red, pink and blue ( $24.88 each)

24 individual Tonies including Disney Holiday Mickey, Disney Minnie Mouse, Elmo from Sesame Street, PAW Patrol characters, Peppa Pig, CoComelon, Batman, Wonder Woman, Mr. Incredible, Woody from Toy Story, Blaze Monster Truck from Nickelodeon's Blaze & The Monster Machines and more ( $17.99 each)

Walmart customers will also get to interact in-store with the Toniebox audio player and Tonie figurines, as each display will include an interactive demo section.

"At tonies, we revel in the electrifying, hands-on allure that the Toniebox offers," said Christoph Frehsee, Managing Director of tonies USA. "We're absolutely ecstatic that Walmart's shoppers can now immerse themselves in the magic of Tonies and the Toniebox right within their stores!"

ABOUT TONIES

tonies® is the original screen-free audio entertainment system for young children. Launched in 2016 in Germany, co-founders Patric Faßbender and Marcus Stahl created tonies® with one thing in mind: their children. This revolutionary system allows kids to experience storytelling in a digital age, in a way that stimulates their imagination without screens. The Toniebox was created for kids and parents who want to feel good about their entertainment at home and to bring back imagination in its purest form. Today, tonies® is the fastest growing toy company in Europe and a rising star in the United States. Among its many achievements, tonies® was named among Fast Company's prestigious World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021, top ranked in Education. For more information, visit tonies.com.

