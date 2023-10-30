Dr.Jart+ Announces ENHYPEN as its First Global Ambassador

ENHYPEN will appear in global campaigns for Dr.Jart+, starting with the fan-favorite Cicapair™ Collection

SEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr.Jart+, the global skincare brand rooted in SKIN.SCIENCE.ART., is announcing that the iconic K-pop band ENHYPEN has been named the brand's first global ambassador. Both born in Korea, Dr.Jart+ and ENHYPEN have become fan-favorites worldwide, with Dr.Jart+ serving up life-enriching skincare and ENHYPEN delivering chart-topping music hits.

"We are so excited to welcome ENHYPEN and their fans into the world of Dr.Jart+," said, Christopher K. Wood, Global Brand President, Dr.Jart+. "Dr.Jart+ brings joy to its community through its high performance skincare and whimsical, engaging campaigns. ENHYPEN is the ideal inaugural global ambassador for Dr.Jart+. Together we share passion for innovation, art, creativity and great skin."

Dr.Jart+ will debut its partnership with ENHYPEN in a new campaign called "Supercharged repair, Cicapair™". The campaign showcases each member of ENHYPEN trying to solve a unique challenge, which is tied to a skincare benefit that the Cicapair™ line can help solve. ENHYPEN fans and skincare enthusiasts can visit www.drjart.com/global-ambassador to get a first look of the campaign.

"We are delighted and honored to become the inaugural global ambassadors for Dr.Jart+," ENHYPEN said in a statement. "We plan to reveal our most authentic and natural selves with Dr.Jart+. We hope our fans around the world join us in our excitement about this partnership, with much more to come soon."

The new Dr.Jart+ Cicapair™ line now includes a potent Cica Complex and additional ingredients, such as Allantoin and R-Protector, to quickly and effectively improve damaged skin barrier and improve the look of irritation and sensitivity. To enhance absorption into the skin, the new Cicapair™ products have Centella Asiatica Extract combined with CoolSonic Technology, which provides powerful soothing effects on skin. The new Dr.Jart+ Cicapair™ line will be available in November 2023 in South Korea, December 2023 in China, and markets across the United States and Europe in the first half of 2024.

Dr.Jart+

SKIN. SCIENCE. ART.

Dr.Jart+ brings you cutting-edge skincare innovation from Korea. Combining efficacious ingredients and innovative technologies, our scientists create high-performance derma products that produce visible results. And there's an artful twist to every texture, tube, and design that's uniquely Dr.Jart+. We believe serious skincare should be fun, too.

About ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN is the first boyband created by BELIFT LAB, consisting of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI. Inspired by the 'hyphen(-)' that connects one word to another, ENHYPEN means that seven different boys connect to discover one another and grow together. Upon their official debut in November 2020, ENHYPEN broke out into the global K-pop scene and began smashing from day one with 1st Mini Album BORDER : DAY ONE achieving the biggest first week sales for a single album among K-pop groups to debut the same year. Less than three years later, the K-pop powerhouse came to possess three "Million-Seller'' albums with 1st Studio Album DIMENSION: DILEMMA (released in October 2021), 3rd Mini Album MANIFESTO: DAY 1 (July 2022), and 4th Mini Album DARK BLOOD (released on May 2023), which debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 11, No. 6, and No. 4 respectively. After triumphantly headlining arenas in 12 cities across the globe for their first world tour 'MANIFESTO', ENHYPEN has now embarked on their second world tour 'FATE', signifying their momentous U.S. stadium debut. Armed with authentic stories in their music and multi-talented presence on stage, ENHYPEN continue to capture the attention of viewers worldwide while performing on global shows like MTV Fresh Out Live and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

