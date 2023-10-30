The Futurum Group Acquires Business Podcast Network

Cory Johnson To serve as Chief Market Strategist

T he Silicon-Valley offices of SHACK15, a global members community, will now house The Futurum Group's new San Francisco office

Tech Enterprise spending levels including B2B Content has been on the rise growing double-digit YoY and estimated to reach $8.51B by 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Futurum Group, a leading global technology advisory, media and research firm today announced the acquisition of Business Podcast Network (BPN), a media company known for its popular flagship show The Drill Down. The San Francisco-based streaming startup has a wide content asset base, with over 200 shows.

In his new role at Futurum, Johnson will oversee the expansion of thought leadership and research offerings

As part of the acquisition, BPN founder and CEO Cory Johnson will join Futurum as Chief Market Strategist. Johnson is a former hedge fund portfolio manager and active investor. His career includes work at Kingsford Capital, Cannell Capital Management and the Forensic Research Group. He also served as anchor, reporter and bureau chief for Bloomberg, CNBC and TheStreet.com.

In his new role at Futurum, Johnson will oversee the expansion of thought leadership and research offerings particularly within technology investing. He will also work closely with The Futurum Group's clients to identify and capitalize on their respective endeavors and leadership in the tech sector. In addition, Johnson will continue to host The Drill Down podcast, now a Futurum Group production.

Demand for B2B content production has been on the rise alongside an ongoing increase in B2B content marketing investments estimated to reach $8.51B according to tech CMOs surveyed recently[1]. The Futurum Group's media arm already spans multiple OTT and VOD channels that have surpassed 9 million views and over 421 million digital and social media impressions.

"Clients are engaged more than ever before in high-quality business and tech content production and we are proud to have been pioneers in the genre, bringing an innovative approach to our clients and coverage areas," said Daniel Newman, CEO of The Futurum Group. He added, "we are thrilled to welcome Cory Johnson. His track record at the intersection of technology and the stock market positions him as one of the leading voices and he will lend his insights into market moving tech and stocks, bringing exceptional value to our clients".

"I am excited to join The Futurum Group and help the company continue to grow," said Johnson. " I can't wait to get my hands on the data from Futurum Intelligence, Futurum Labs and its mountains of Futurum Research. There isn't a better set of information that can deliver useful insights for the market and investors."

About The Futurum Group

The Futurum Group is one of the fastest growing independent tech advisory, media and research firms – and has recently announced several announced acquisitions. Its organic growth is driven by emerging technologies and innovation across its clientele of more than 260 global companies. Futurum covers twelve major technology sectors: AI & data analytics, cloud, telecom, policy, consumer electronics, enterprise applications, security, semiconductors, workplace collaboration, sustainability, and CX.

About the Business Podcast Network

The Business Podcast Network (BPN) is a venture-backed media startup with operations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York and Portland with over 200 shows that deliver business news for business people. The company's flagship program, "the Drill Down with Cory Johnson" has featured interviews with over 1,000 CEOs in fields such as banking, biotech, cybersecurity, gaming, healthcare, industrials, real estate, retail and oil and gas.

