NOW AVAILABLE: NEXTBASE iQ, A TRULY SMART, 4G IoT CONNECTED DASH CAM DESIGNED FOR ANY VEHICLE

Leveraging latest AI-powered technology and offering real-time access from anywhere, Nextbase iQ makes any vehicle safer, smarter, and more secure

Starting under $500 and available exclusively in-store at Best Buy and online at BestBuy.com, Amazon.com and Nextbase.com

Named among TIME Best Inventions, the Best of CES, and Fast Company's Innovation by Design, Nextbase iQ is the world's first aftermarket connected-car platform, creating new consumer electronics category

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextbase , the global leader in dash cam technology, today introduced Nextbase iQ, a truly smart, fully connected dash cam designed for any vehicle. Featuring the latest AI-powered technology and 4G IoT connectivity for real-time access from anywhere at any time through the iQ app, Nextbase iQ is more than just the world's best dash cam; it allows users to anticipate, prevent and defend against incidents both on the road and while parked.

Nextbase iQ Launches in North America (PRNewswire)

Available now – iQ is offered exclusively in-store at Best Buy across the United States and Canada, and online at BestBuy.com, Amazon.com and Nextbase.com – iQ starts under $500 USD/$700 CAD and is the world's only connected smart dash cam offering up to 4K resolution and a built-in interior cabin camera with infrared. Users can achieve complete vehicle coverage when the iQ is equipped with the optional third rear window mounted POV – the iQ Rear Camera*.

"Nextbase iQ is unlike anything on the market today," said Richard Browning, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer for Nextbase. "It sets a new benchmark for dash cams. But more than that, it creates a whole new category by extending high-end smart home-style connectivity into the car and making advanced connected-car technology – on par or even better than that offered on the most expensive, tech-forward new cars – available to everyone, regardless of the age, type or value of their vehicle."

Honored among TIME's List of Best Inventions , the Best of CES, and Fast Company's Innovation by Design, the Nextbase iQ boasts the safety and security you'd expect from the best smart home systems, but now in your vehicle. Key world-first features include:

Smart Sense Parking – dual-technology powered by Nextbase's proximity sensing Spatial Awareness and G-Force Sensors that scans the area surrounding your vehicle and warns of any dangers via real-time notifications to your smartphone with imagery and video.

Witness Mode – voice-activated, instantly saves a 30-minute block of video to the cloud and instantly pushes a notification to an emergency contact in real-time, so you never face a stressful situation alone or without evidence

Emergency SOS – automatic alerts for emergency services with location and other potentially life saving details following a serious accident.

Live View – Via the iQ app, see what's going on in or around your vehicle at any time. The app also allows you to live stream, trigger an audible alarm, two-way talk (with future iQ firmware update), view video history, share and more.

Real- Time event notifications – sent to your phone wherever you are in the world, whether there's a bump in the parking lot or an intruder attempting to enter your vehicle.

Voice Activation - Hands free voice commands to enable privacy features such as mute , t urn off cabin cam , activating Witness Mode, and more.

Driving/Security Mode – iQ is able to detect the status of the vehicle and switch between driving mode and parking mode, in which it scans for threats, while avoiding car battery drainage.

Looking ahead

The Nextbase iQ is an 'evergreen product' that will continuously evolve with new firmware releases, and additional features added throughout ownership, no matter the date of purchase. A number of new features already planned just weeks after launch, include:

Guardian Mode – notifies vehicle owners/parents based on specific customizable driving behavior triggers, such as speeding, erratic driving, and GPS boundaries, to keep you alerted when your vehicle is left with a valet, mechanic or family member.

Push to Talk – allows you to speak directly with occupants in the vehicle or alert intruders to your presence.

Roadwatch AI – uses the powerful Computer Vision (CV) chipset and high-grade cameras to run AI software on edge, that tracks the speeds and trajectories of other vehicles around you, as well as pedestrians, cyclists and e-scooters.

Encrypted Incident Reports - in partnership with T-Mobile IoT, real time footage and reports can be shared with authorities or insurance companies following any incident to protect drivers and their vehicles. The encrypted incident reports will consist of synchronized data including speed, G-Force, GPS and video.

Driver Aware (AI-powered DMS) – monitors and improves drivers situational awareness and reduces distracted driving.

Vehicle Aware (AI-powered ADAS) – improves safe operation of the vehicle and allows drivers to respond accordingly.

These future feature additions will all be made available seamlessly through the iQ's unique over-the-air update capability and powerful automotive-grade CV chipset.

Pricing and availability

The Nextbase iQ is available starting today exclusively at Best Buy stores and online at BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, and Nextbase.com.

Three iQ models are available at launch for all budgets and vehicles:

1K @ 1080p resolution model is available at $499.99 USD / $699.99 CAD

2K @ 1440p resolution model at $599.99 USD / $849.99 CAD

4K @ 4k resolution model at $699.99 USD / $999.99 CAD.

An optional rear camera will also be available at $199.99 USD/$249.99 CAD.

The Nextbase iQ works hand-in-hand with the all-new Nextbase iQ app, available in app stores now. It is supported by three subscription packages, starting with the free Solo service, Protect and Protect Plus:

Solo - Free

iQ app

Voice control

Real-time text notifications

Protect - $9.99 USD/$13.99 CAD per month or $99.99 USD/$134.99 CAD annually

iQ app

Voice Control

Real-time image notifications

Live view (60 minutes)

Smart Sense Parking

Witness mode

*RoadWatch AI

*Guardian Mode

Remote Alarm

Cloud Storage - 30 days

Protect Plus - $19.99 USD/$27.99 CAD per month or $199.99 USD/$274.99 CAD annually

As above plus

Cloud Storage - 180 days

*Multiple User Accounts

Emergency SOS

*Automated incident back-up

Extended Warranty (with annual subscription purchase)

* Coming soon

Nextbase offers iQ users maximum flexibility when choosing a subscription, starting with the free Solo plan, which provides users the best Dash Cam video protection available today. Stepping up to unlock the 4G connected smart features, Protect and Protect plus, users can choose between monthly or annual subscriptions, taking advantage of discounts for an annual commitment or choosing to activate on a month-by-month basis, opting for full coverage and connectivity only when needed. And now through December 31, 2023, U.S.- and Canada-based customers purchasing a Nextbase iQ can take advantage of a special three-month trial subscription (either Protect or Protect Plus) free of charge.

For more information on the Nextbase iQ, visit https://nextbase.com/iQ

