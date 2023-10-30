Panduit Fault Managed Power System World's First Class 4 Power System Certified by UL Solutions

TINLEY PARK, Ill., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panduit®, a global leader in innovative electrical and network infrastructure solutions is proud to announce that it has launched the world's first certified Fault Managed Power System (FMPS). Today, the Panduit FMPS Class 4 power system has received certification to UL 1400, the Outline of Investigation for Fault-Managed Power Systems, from UL Solutions. Panduit is one of several manufacturers who worked together with UL Solutions and contributed to the new UL 1400 Outline of Investigation to define fault managed power.

(PRNewswire)

Cabling Installation & Maintenance Magazine has recently bestowed the prestigious Platinum Honoree Cabling Innovators Award upon the Panduit Fault Managed Power System in the 2023 competition. This accolade, the highest level of recognition, celebrates innovation within the information and communications technology industry.

Fault Managed Power (FMP), also referred to as Class 4 power systems in Article 726 of the 2023 National Electric Code, is a new power distribution technology (Note that Article 722 covers Class 4 Cables) that was standardized by UL Solutions through collaboration with Panduit and other industry leaders. When this technology was introduced into the market, there were no existing safety certification standards that covered this new technology. UL Solutions formed a Working Group and collaborated with Panduit and other industry leaders to create two new outlines of investigation to establish safety requirements for fault-managed equipment:

UL 1400-1 - Fault-Managed Power Distribution Technologies -Part 1 General Requirements

UL 1400-2 - Fault-Managed Power Distribution Technologies -Part 2 Requirements for Cables

This technology enables safe, sustainable, and efficient power distribution beyond the reach of existing power distribution technologies. In addition, FMP automatically shuts-off after detection of faults that could cause shock or fire hazards, thus protecting against injuring personnel and damaging property and equipment.

Brett Lane, Chief Technology Officer at Panduit, expressed, "We're really excited to announce the launch of our Fault Managed Power System. This innovative system is designed to deliver substantial power over extended distances with safety and economic benefits over existing power delivery systems. We're certain that this first-of-its-kind compliant system will bring significant benefits to a wide range of applications."

"With the Panduit FMPS Class 4 power system achieving the first UL 1400 certification of a fault managed power system, Panduit is helping to build trust in this technology among power distribution technology manufacturers and other stakeholders," said Milan Dotlich, vice president and general manager of the Energy and Industrial Automation group at UL Solutions. "By earning this certification for their FMPS, Panduit has taken a significant step demonstrating a commitment to advance electrical safety, and we're pleased they are placing their trust in UL Solutions to help them achieve their goals."

About Panduit

Since 1955, Panduit's culture of curiosity and passion for problem solving have enabled more meaningful connections between companies' business goals and their marketplace success. Panduit creates leading-edge physical, electrical, network infrastructure, and AV solutions for enterprise-wide environments, from the data center to the telecom room, from the desktop to the plant floor. Headquartered in Tinley Park, Ill., USA and operating in 112 global locations, Panduit's proven reputation for quality and technology leadership, coupled with a robust partner ecosystem, help support, sustain, and empower business growth in a connected world.

Panduit PR Contact

Tony DiZinno, Public Relations Senior Account Executive, Nelson Schmidt, tdizinno@n-s.com.

Dawn Leach, Brand Manager, Panduit, dawn.leach@panduit.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Panduit Corp.