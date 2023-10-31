The Bloc's New Partnership Strengthens Global Commitment to Health Communication Excellence

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off the heels of its ambitious global expansion initiative last month, The Bloc, the leading full-service global health-native communications agency, is further diversifying its offerings by establishing a significant presence in the US medical communications market. This follows the recent strategic acquisitions and partnerships in the European markets, including prominent agencies in Germany, Italy, and Switzerland, to strengthen capabilities across the full spectrum of health communications.

In the latest stride of its strategic growth plan, The Bloc is proud to announce a formal partnership with Impact Communication Partners, Inc., and its sister agency, BioMedCom Partners, Inc. Impact, an esteemed privately-owned medical communications firm based in Connecticut, boasts a legacy of over 40 years in the US medical communications market. Their collaboration history with The Bloc on several high-profile accounts lays a solid foundation for this partnership. The Bloc now has a formidable medical communications capability across North America and Europe and will be building upon this foundation in the future.

Jennifer Matthews, President and CEO of The Bloc, shared her enthusiasm, stating, "Our history with Impact underscores a shared vision and collaborative success. Together, we've championed significant projects across marketing and medical communications. Our collective strength and shared focus on delivering behaviorally driven communications, "BE-COMMS," lies in our goal to deliver more effective solutions for our clients."

"The Bloc's offer to become a member organization was easy to accept because the collaboration between our organizations to date has been remarkable," said James Bargon, President and CEO of Impact. "We have learned much by working side-by-side with The Bloc, delivering meaningful outcomes for clients. Our clients benefit by both agencies sharing a nimble, entrepreneurial approach to customer service."

Alessandro Seveso, Managing Partner of The Bloc in Milan, shared, "Scientific expertise is critically important in our business. With this strategic partnership, as well as recent strategic acquisitions in Europe, we have further strengthened our global medical communications capabilities, built on the strength of being health-native on a local level. Integrating scientific expertise with our recognized creativity and our innovative omnichannel approach gives us a new superpower to dramatically impact behavior change and, consequently, on people's health. Which is the same mission as our customers."

Reflecting on the recent global initiatives, The Bloc has unified its brand across North America and Europe, offering clients and talent a world-class agency experience. The partnership with Impact is aligned with its ongoing mission to push boundaries, challenge convention, and set new standards in the medical communications space. It is further evidence of The Bloc's commitment to providing clients and talent with a world-class agency experience — delivering innovative promotional, medical communications, and market access solutions across global, regional, and local markets. Explore how The Bloc is reshaping the global landscape of health communication by visiting our website and following our journey at www.thebloc.com.

About The Bloc

The Bloc is the only true global health-native communications agency that uniquely offers the most effective behavioral based communications platform for global health marketing and medical communications, "BE-COMMS." Celebrating 23 years as the most-awarded privately owned health agency, The Bloc's unique and innovative approach combines local knowledge with data-driven behavioral science expertise to enhance global strategies, creative impact, customer engagement, and successful outcomes across the full spectrum of health communications. For more information, visit www.thebloc.com .

