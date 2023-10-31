DataBank Acquires Nearly 100 Acres of Land in Atlanta for New Data Center Campus

New campus will support up to 1M square feet data center space and 180 MW of power to meet unprecedented demand for colocation of A.I., hyperscale and enterprise workloads.

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank , a leading provider of enterprise-class edge colocation, interconnection, and managed services, today announced that it has acquired 95 acres of land near Lithia Springs in the Atlanta market, dramatically expanding its capacity and ability to meet growing regional demand for colocation space and power over the next decade.

The newly acquired 95 acres are within a half-mile of the existing 18 acres DataBank already owns nearby, and upon which it is constructing its ATL4 facility. This new parcel can accommodate two multi-story data centers totaling up to 1M gross square feet of space. The site will include a 180MW onsite sub-station from Georgia Power capable of delivering up to 120MW of critical IT power when fully deployed. This expanded presence, just 20 minutes outside of Atlanta, will allow DataBank to continue serving the fast-growing colocation needs of enterprises and hyperscale public cloud providers that have already established a strong presence in the area.

"Atlanta is one of the most sought-after markets for data center capacity across all segments of our customer base – enterprises, technology, and hyperscale public cloud providers," said Raul K. Martynek, DataBank's CEO. "And now with new A.I. applications coming online, we're seeing an entirely new driver of demand that promises to make this an even more attractive market in the years ahead."

The new campus, and the facilities ultimately built upon them, will all leverage DataBank's recently announced Universal Data Hall Design (UDHD) which will ensure capacity can be quickly deployed to meet the wide-ranging sustainability and performance requirements of all customers including enterprises, Hyperscale cloud providers and emerging AI applications that need the highest possible power and cooling density.

