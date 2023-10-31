Pair of Thieves Releases SuperCool Collection, Bringing Performance Basics to Active Enthusiasts

CULVER CITY, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pair of Thieves, a men's basics company, unveils the SuperCool line suited for athletes and active enthusiasts alike. This collection is packed with features so you can be at your best whether you're getting after it at the gym, you got next on the court, or you're dominating the frisbee-football gridiron.

SuperCool is a line created with movement in mind, boasting high performance technology and innovation at an approachable price point. The collection offers underwear (2 Pk, $26.99) that are made of polyester and spandex for ease of movement. The performance-driven underwear boasts technical features such as Stay Dry Tech, Moisture Wicking, a contoured pouch, and anti-odor capabilities, ensuring optimal comfort even during the most intense activities. The SuperCool socks (3 Pk, $14.99) feature zoned air vents to promote breathability, while the ankle & arch support system provides stability. With a bulk-free fit and stay put top, customers can enjoy unrestricted movement. Additionally, the reinforced heel & toe design guarantees durability and long-lasting performance. The color wave for this collection is vibrant and fun, plus feels great on.

"SuperCool is about supporting a person's active lifestyle. Whether it is grilling that perfect burger while sipping a margarita or running your first marathon, it's time to take the work out of workouts," said Founder David Ehrenberg.

SuperCool is available now at Target & pairofthieves.com .

About Pair of Thieves

L.A.-based brand Pair of Thieves was founded in 2012 by friends Alan Stuart, Cash Warren, and David Ehrenberg. Originally created as a sock company, the brand has expanded to men's underwear and undershirts, bringing customers high-quality basics at an affordable price. Their products not only feature unique styles and designs but are made of high-performance fabrics, innovating the only Swass-Free technology in the market. Since inception, Pair of Thieves has donated millions of pairs of socks to those in need. Pair of Thieves apparel can be found on pairofthieves.com .

