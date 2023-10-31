Product Launch: GreenPower Unveils the Mega BEAST All-Electric Type D School Bus with the Longest Range and Biggest Battery Pack on the Market

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (Nasdaq: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today unveiled the Mega BEAST. This newest version of GreenPower's all-electric Type D school bus provides double the range with the same functionality as GreenPower's trusted and reliable BEAST all-electric school bus that is deployed in school bus fleets across the country.

The GreenPower Mega BEAST has the longest range and biggest battery pack in the school bus market. (PRNewswire)

GreenPower's Mega BEAST is a 40-foot Type D all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission school bus that delivers a class-leading range of up to 300 miles on a single charge via a 387 kWh battery pack. It provides for the longest range and has the biggest battery pack in the school bus market. The Mega BEAST can seat up to 90 passengers with standard features that include air ride suspension, ABS disk brakes and largest pass-through storage available. Featuring a modern monocoque chassis, the Mega BEAST is the safest, most durable and reliable all-electric school bus available today. Its seamlessly integrated aluminum body and chassis design forms a composite structure which is the GreenPower Truss(T) factor.

"The all-electric, purpose-built BEAST has established the new standard of performance, safety and sustainability in the school bus market. Today with the introduction of the Mega BEAST, GreenPower also sets a new industry standard in range and battery size," said Michael Perez, GreenPower's Vice President of School Bus, Contracts and Grants. "The extended range of the Mega BEAST will help more school districts make the switch from NOx-emitting diesel buses to the GreenPower all-electric, zero-emission option that provides a safer, cleaner and healthier ride for school kids."

Unveiled today at the National Association of Pupil Transportation's (NAPT) Conference and Trade Show in Columbus, Ohio, the Mega BEAST is designed to provide the answer for longer range routes and other desired uses by a school district. The extended range created by the larger battery pack is an ideal solution for many rural school districts with longer routes, school districts with less chance for mid-day opportunity charging, school districts that face extreme weather conditions and schools that also use the all-electric bus for extra-curricular activities.

"Before now, there was not a vehicle on the market that offered these longer-range capabilities. The Mega BEAST sets a new benchmark in the industry by addressing the needs and filling the gap in the current market where longer range all-electric school buses are required," said GreenPower President Brendan Riley. "All-in-all the Mega BEAST is the same class leading vehicle as the BEAST just with a bigger battery, more range and more uphill climbing power."

Riley also noted that the larger battery size of the Mega BEAST is desirable for V2G applications where there is a need to use the battery as energy storage and not just for transportation purposes. "V2G is becoming a common-sense tool that helps to create a more reliable grid, promote clean energy and reduce costs. The larger battery of the Mega BEAST has the ability to provide for a more healthy and stable electric grid and community stability in areas where it is deployed and V2G is used," he said.

The Mega BEAST joins GreenPower's award-winning line-up of all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission school buses including the Type D BEAST and the award-winning Type A Nano BEAST. It will be manufactured in the US at GreenPower's facilities in both California and South Charleston, West Virginia beginning in 2024.

About GreenPower Motor Company, Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose-built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

