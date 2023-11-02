THE PEDIGREE® BRAND Aims to Turn One of the Most Shoppable Weekends of the Year into One of the Most Adoptable Weekends

The PEDIGREE Brand will be reimbursing adoptions nationwide to help shelters across the country with capacity crisis

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, November 26th, the PEDIGREE® brand, proudly part of the Mars family of brands, is making a big commitment to help combat pet homelessness throughout the country by reimbursing dog adoption fees nationwide for the day.* In honor of PEDIGREE Foundation and its 15th birthday of giving grants to help dogs find loving homes, when you adopt a dog from a local shelter or rescue organization on 'PEDIGREE Shelter Sunday' the PEDIGREE brand will reimburse you for your adoption fee.* When most of America starts shopping for loved ones, the PEDIGREE brand wants people to consider adopting a loved one too.

This commitment is the latest way the PEDIGREE brand is furthering its mission of helping every dog find a loving home, with the ambition of increasing adoption consideration at a time when shelters across America are in crisis.

In fact, despite a growing awareness of the many benefits pets bring, from companionship to increased well-being, more than six million pets enter U.S. shelters each year.1 Even as interest in pet adoption has risen, the number of stray pets arriving at shelters has increased 26% since 2021.2 Because of this, shelters across America are facing overcrowding and capacity challenges.

Pet parents who adopt a dog on Sunday, November 26, 2023 can submit their adoption receipt from November 28 to December 22, 2023, and the PEDIGREE brand will reimburse your adoption fee.* For official rules visit PEDIGREE.com/ShelterSunday.

"The PEDIGREE brand remains committed to supporting the animal welfare community to further our ambition to end pet homelessness," said Jean-Paul Jansen, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Mars Petcare North America. "The Shelter Sunday effort comes at a critical time for shelters across the country and we're proud to support them as they tirelessly care for dogs in need in search of their forever homes."

To further increase awareness of the benefits and adoption consideration of a shelter dog, the PEDIGREE brand is also working with key adoption advocates and influencers to shine a spotlight on dogs in need by sharing personal stories of the impact that adoption has made on them. The brand is encouraging adopting families everywhere to share their own heartwarming stories of turning their homes into forever homes using #PEDIGREEAdopt.

Volunteer support in local communities can help make this the most adoptable weekend. For those who are unable to adopt but still want to participate, the PEDIGREE brand urges people to connect with their local shelter on ways to volunteer or donate.

To learn more about the event, visit PEDIGREE.com/ShelterSunday or follow @PEDIGREEUS on social media.

*Limit one dog adoption fee redemption per household, dogs only, max. adoption fee of $200, 50 US & DC only, valid only for adoptions made on 11/26/23; redemptions must be submitted between 11/28/23 and 12/22/23. Must be 18+ years old. Void where prohibited, maximum of $300K in adoption fees available while supplies last. See FAQs and full terms and conditions on pedigree.com/sheltersunday.

About the PEDIGREE® Brand

The PEDIGREE Brand, proudly part of Mars, Incorporated, is the number one brand of dog food and treats in the world, feeding more dogs than any other brand. The PEDIGREE Brand offers a wide variety of products and formats for dogs at every life stage. The PEDIGREE Brand is built on an unwavering love for all dogs and a commitment to dog adoption. For more information, please visit www.Pedigree.com.

About PEDIGREE Foundation

We believe every dog deserves a loving, forever home. PEDIGREE Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to help end pet homelessness. Nearly 3.1 million dogs end up in shelters and rescues every year, and nearly half never find a home. The foundation was established in 2008 by Mars Petcare, maker of PEDIGREE® food for dogs, to help increase dog adoption rates. We've awarded more than 6,200 grants and more than $12 million to U.S. shelters and rescues that help dogs in need. Since launching our Canadian grant program in 2022, we have provided $200k CAD to local shelters and rescues in need across Canada, as well as $25k CAD in Disaster Relief. At PEDIGREE Foundation, we're working toward a day when all dogs are safe, secure, cared for, fed well and loved. See how you can help at PedigreeFoundation.org.

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the WALTHAM Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for our Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

1 ASPCA Shelter Intake and Surrender

2 Shelter Animals Count

