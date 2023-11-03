Leading Global Development and Hospitality Teams Unite to Create Next-Generation Entertainment & Leisure Company, Iconic Entertainment

Group announces first project: 1,400-room luxury casino resort in Tbilisi, Georgia

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation of Georgia's largest development partnership has teamed up with a pair of visionary U.S.-based industry leaders to announce the creation of a transformative entertainment and leisure company – Iconic Entertainment.

The Georgia partnership – formed by Orbi Group and Block Group – has joined forces with Mark Advent, founder and creator of groundbreaking Las Vegas casino New York New York, and Bill Allen, former Chairman and CEO of Bloomin' Brands, to pursue world-class casino, hotel, entertainment and leisure developments in Tbilisi and Batumi, Georgia, in its initial phase of projects as they eye larger international opportunities.

The group's first project – a 1,400-room luxury integrated resort and retail center located on Kazbegi Avenue in Tbilisi – is currently under construction and scheduled for completion in Spring 2025. The property will feature a 40,000-square-foot casino and 20,000-square-foot entertainment and multi-purpose venue that will host a calendar of concerts, special and private events. In addition, Iconic Entertainment will soon be announcing a slate of new integrated resorts in Batumi as it further expands the beautiful seaport resort destination.

Iconic Entertainment – jointly owned by Orbi, Block, Advent and Allen, with offices in 25 countries – is wrapping up licensing agreements with several of the world's most iconic entertainment and lifestyle brands and will soon announce plans to launch and open its initial lineup of experiential and lifestyle resort development projects in Georgia, United Arab Emirates, Las Vegas and other gateway markets.

Advent's $465 million New York New York creation – which he conceived as a young, up-and-coming casino-hotel impresario – opened in 1997 on the Las Vegas Strip and is one of the most famous and successful projects of its kind in the world. The property led the way to billions of dollars of investment in similar city-themed designs such as the Paris casino hotel (Las Vegas and Macau), Venetian casino hotel (Las Vegas and Macau) and London casino hotel in Macau, which opened in 2023.

"Teaming up with Orbi Group and Block Group, world-class developers whose leaders have become close friends and esteemed associates, is perhaps the most exciting opportunity of my career," said Advent, who brings more than 35 years of global expertise in the leisure, entertainment, gaming, hospitality and tourism industries to the partnership. "We are all committed to creating transformative casino, hotel, leisure and entertainment destinations that will raise the bar and usher in a new era of 'must-see' experiential experiences with global appeal."

A. William ("Bill") Allen, III, led the $4 billion acquisition of Bloomin' Brands with private equity giants L. Catterton and Bain Capital, and subsequently guided it to become one of the largest and most successful hospitality companies in the world, with industry-leading concepts including Outback Steakhouse and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, which Allen co-founded.

"Coming together with Orbi Group, Block Group and Mark is a game-changer for our industry," said Allen. "We are united in our commitment to creating projects that transform the markets in which we operate while generating substantial upsides for all. I see enormous potential in Georgia, the UAE and Las Vegas as we create opportunities that inspire and innovate with sound business practices, vision and strong leadership teams. We will bring great things to life, and I am proud to be a part of this outstanding effort."

Irakli Kvergelidze, Chief Executive Officer of Orbi Group, added, "We have been pioneering and developing the largest hotels in Georgia for over a decade, and we are thrilled to partner with Mark and Bill as we forge the future of our company with developments that spur robust tourism demand. Adding their vision and international expertise to what we are creating with Block Group will take our real estate developments to even greater heights and financial success."

Block Group CEO, Tornike Janashvili, travels the world studying hospitality, design, food and beverage, branding, entertainment, and what drives success for guests both today and in years to come. He is an award-winning hotelier and developer operating at the cutting edge of real estate development and entrepreneurship.

"We are building real estate projects in Tbilisi, Batumi and elsewhere at a level of quality and excellence that will offer our guests an unmatched, completely immersive entertainment experience," said Janashvili. "We have always thought outside the box, and forming this partnership with Mark and Bill adds another layer of excellence and innovation to our current and future endeavors. We can't wait to unveil Iconic Entertainment's initial slate of developments, which I am convinced will capture global attention and change the game forever in Georgia and beyond."

