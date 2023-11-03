NewLink Signs MOU with China Innovation Centre at Dubai Chambers to Further Advance Green Energy and Sustainability

The MOU will strengthen collaboration in the areas of renewable energy, talent and research exchanges, in line with NewLink's vision for a more sustainable future

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newlinks Technology Limited ("NewLink" or "the Company"), a global leader in energy IoT solutions and China's largest digital energy asset operator, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with the China Innovation Centre at Dubai Chambers ("C.I.C.") with the goal of advancing the development of renewable energy and green technology industries within the United Arab Emirates ("UAE"). The agreement was signed during the Dubai Business Forum 2023, hosted by the Dubai Chambers at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. Today's MOU builds upon NewLink's prior partnership with the Dubai Chambers announced earlier this year, representing a step forward in achieving the shared vision of "Empowering the World with Green Energy".

Mr. Hamdan Doleh, Chairman of the C.I.C., and Yubo Zhai, General Manager of NewLink Carbon-Neutrality Business, signed the MOU, underscoring the commitment of both parties to collaborating and exploring opportunities to strengthen bilateral economic and commercial relations.

Key highlights of the MOU include:

Policy Insights and Recommendations: C.I.C. will provide valuable policy insights and recommendations to facilitate informed decision-making on adopting sustainable energy solutions in the UAE. This initiative is pivotal in driving the growth of renewable energy and green technology industries within the region. Talent and Research Exchange: The agreement will facilitate the exchanges of talent and research in renewable energy between the UAE and China . The sharing of knowledge and expertise will further advance research and strengthen trade connections between the two nations. COP28 Showcase: During the upcoming COP28 in December 2023 , C.I.C. will host a showcase for NewLink and other Chinese renewable energy technology companies. Apart from NewLink's anticipated presence at COP28 , this event will feature the latest innovations of NaaS Technology, a subsidiary of NewLink, in green energy solutions.

Previously, NewLink has been invited and attended the UN Climate Change Conference in 2021 and 2022 to share its energy digitalization practices and experience in carbon emission reduction.

Mr. Zhen DAI, Founder and CEO of NewLink said, "I am thrilled by NewLink's renewed partnership with the China Innovation Centre at Dubai Chambers, which reinforces our unwavering commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions at a global scale. Under this MOU, NewLink will bring our innovative green energy solutions to UAE and promote digitalization in the transport energy system in the region. Together, we can work towards a more sustainable future with improved energy stability and efficiency."

NewLink is one of the Top 500 Global New Energy Companies with industry-wide recognition. Building on digital technologies, NewLink has been at the forefront of developing full-chain energy conservation and emission reduction solutions that contribute to global carbon neutrality.

One of NewLink's subsidiaries, NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS), stands as the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China. NaaS Technology provides comprehensive solutions to energy asset owners, including charging services, energy solutions, and new initiatives, supporting every stage of an energy asset's lifecycle and facilitating the transition to sustainable energy sources.

As of September 30, 2023, NaaS Technology had connected 767,611 chargers across 73,710 charging stations, representing 41.6% and 50.0% of China's public charging market share, respectively. This substantial presence underscores NaaS Technology's significant role in enhancing the global transport energy network's stability and efficiency.

About Newlinks Technology Limited

Founded in 2016, Newlinks Technology Limited is one of China's leading provider of technology platforms and tech-enabled services to the energy value chain, principally serving gas and EV charging stations. The Company's broad offerings of digital solutions include targeted online marketing tools, cloud-based SaaS systems and supply chain solutions that help merchants drive incremental sales, reduce costs, manage operations, and grow profits. The Company aims to improve efficiency across the entire value chain and transform the multi-trillion RMB energy industry and help enable and promote China's policy commitments to achieve a carbon-neutral and environmentally friendly society. For more information, see http://www.newlink.com.

