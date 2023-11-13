Financial Services Litigator Joshua Sohn Joins Crowell & Moring

First-chair trial lawyer brings team of nine lawyers to New York Office

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joshua Sohn has joined Crowell & Moring, bringing more than 25 years of experience as a litigator handling a wide range of commercial and regulatory matters, including complex disputes involving financial services, real estate, construction, and securities. Joining him is a team of nine lawyers—one senior counsel, three counsel, and five associates.

A first-chair trial lawyer, Sohn litigates cases and argues appeals in New York state and federal courts, as well as nationally. He arbitrates cases before regulatory bodies and private tribunals and negotiates resolutions of disputes before, during, and after litigation.

In the real estate industry, Sohn represents banks, developers, owners, and public agencies in matters, including violations of covenants, joint venture partner disputes, defaults, and loan accelerations involving both domestic and overseas parties. As a securities litigator, he advises clients on SEC enforcement actions and investigations, federal securities class actions, and directors' and officers' liability cases.

"Josh's first-chair trial experience in commercial and real estate litigation expands what we can offer clients and fits squarely within our strategy to build out a commercial and financial services litigation powerhouse in New York," said Keith Harrison, co-chair of the firm's Litigation Group. "Josh's pro bono successes demonstrate his commitment to the community, which is an important part of our firm culture."

The addition of Sohn and his team continues the recent growth in the firm's New York office. In September, Eric S. Aronson also joined the Litigation Group. Over the past five years, the firm has more than doubled the number of lawyers in its New York office, and it plans to continue its growth trajectory as it prepares to move to new space at 2 Manhattan West in Hudson Yards in January.

"Josh is a gifted litigator who will team with Eric and other lawyers in our sophisticated financial services and real estate litigation practice in New York, as well as collaborate with others across the firm to help clients navigate commercial and regulatory matters in this dynamic business environment," said Glen McGorty, managing partner of the firm's New York office, noting that Sohn has led litigation matters that span broker-dealer, capital markets, regulatory compliance, and white collar investigations.

Sohn is lead counsel in a class action employment discrimination case against the New York City Board of Education that has recovered approximately $2 billion in damages and benefits for plaintiffs. This is the largest dollar-value case ever taken to judgment against New York City. His pro bono work also includes representing four Jamaican fisherman in litigation against the United States Coast Guard. The fishermen were secretly detained without due process at sea under inhumane conditions on four Coast Guard ships for over a month.

"I was drawn to Crowell because of its authentic, collaborative culture and the opportunity to play a role in expanding its New York commercial and financial services litigation practice," Sohn said.

Prior to joining Crowell, Sohn was a partner at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan and he previously served as the head of commercial litigation and co-head of the international commercial litigation group at Watson Farley & Williams. Prior to that, Sohn was co-head of the real estate litigation sub-practice group at DLA Piper.

Sohn earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and his law degree from Yeshiva University's Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, where he was managing editor of the Cardozo Law Review.

