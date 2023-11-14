DataDome to Showcase its Industry-Leading Solution, Reveal Research at AWS re:Invent 2023

Attendees Will Get Exclusive Access to the Only Bot and Online Fraud Specialist Recognized with the AWS Security Competency Designation

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataDome , a leading provider of AI-powered online fraud and bot mitigation, today announced that it is returning to Las Vegas for AWS re:Invent 2023 .

DataDome (PRNewswire)

DataDome's team of experts, including CEO and co-founder Benjamin Fabre , will be at booth #181 from November 27 to November 30, ready to demonstrate its proven technology and deep expertise as the only bot and online fraud protection specialist with the AWS Security Competency designation . This designation guarantees that the technical foundations upon which DataDome is built make it a highly reliable cybersecurity solution—with solid, well-architectured infrastructure—that has been successfully and seamlessly deployed by several AWS customers.

"As a long standing AWS Partner, we are excited to connect with fellow industry professionals and customers at re:Invent again this year, and to demonstrate the value we deliver to online businesses jointly with AWS. Together, we provide real-time protection no matter where your users are for the best, most effective cloud security available," says Benjamin Fabre, CEO and co-founder of DataDome. "Sophisticated bots and online fraud are a huge burden—and only getting worse. The basic protections businesses have in place are proving to be ineffective, as our forthcoming research on the U.S. bot security landscape highlights."

During AWS re:Invent, DataDome will unveil findings from its U.S. Bot Security Report, which exposes the urgent need for improved bot protection measures in the States. Additionally, this year attendees can:

Put their site to the test. Is your website truly protected? See what bots make it through your existing defenses with DataDome's bot testing tool. Book a meeting in advance , or stop by booth #181. Is your website truly protected? See what bots make it through your existing defenses with DataDome's bot testing tool., or stop by booth #181.

See DataDome in action with live demos. Get a demo of the only AWS Security Competency designated bot and online fraud solution. See first-hand how we detect and mitigate online threats with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise. Book your spot. Get a demo of the only AWS Security Competency designated bot and onlinesolution. See first-hand how we detect and mitigate online threats with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise.

Get a sneak peek into how SoundCloud beats fraudsters with AWS & DataDome . Learn how the popular streaming platform prioritizes user privacy and security.

Meet the BotBusters. Meet our CEO & Co-founder, Chief Marketing & Alliances Officer, Chief Revenue Officer, VP of Product, VP of Solutions & Services, and more! They will be on-site to discuss the latest innovations in bot and online fraud . Book a meeting ! Meet our CEO & Co-founder, Chief Marketing & Alliances Officer, Chief Revenue Officer, VP of Product, VP of Solutions & Services, and more! They will be on-site to discuss the latest innovations in bot and online

Jumpstart the conference with something sweet. On November 27th , head to the DataDome booth to enjoy a sweet treat from a macaron tower.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of several recent announcements, including DataDome's rank to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 , its leader position in the Fall 2023 G2 Grid® Report for Bot Detection and Mitigation, the company's inclusion in the 2023 Inc. 5000 , its channel partner program expansion , as well as closing $42M in Series C funding . DataDome has received widespread recognition in the past year for its market-leading detection and mitigation capabilities, including Best Use of Machine Learning/AI in the 2023 SC Europe Awards, the 2023 Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Application Security, the 2023 Global Infosec Award for Most Innovative Bot Mitigation, and more .

Follow DataDome on YouTube and LinkedIn for regular updates on threat research, customer case studies , and to ensure your bot protection is ready to tackle the most sophisticated attacks.

About DataDome

DataDome's bot and online fraud protection detects and mitigates attacks with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise. The machine learning solution analyzes 3 trillion signals per day to adapt to new threats in real time.

DataDome leverages AWS autoscaling to multiply our compute capacity x200 in 90s, to run bot detection ML at the edge in 26 PoPs . Hundreds of enterprises worldwide—including All Trails, Rakuten, and AngelList—trust DataDome's solution and 24/7 SOC experts to protect their mobile apps, websites, and APIs against online fraud, ATO, scraping, layer 7 DDoS, credential stuffing, and more. A force multiplier for IT and security teams, DataDome is fully transparent, easy to deploy, and frictionless for consumers. Consistently ranked a top G2 Leader in Bot Detection & Mitigation , DataDome was also named a Strong Performer in the 2022 Forrester Wave: Bot Management .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DataDome