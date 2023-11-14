Houston Law Review's 28th Annual Frankel Lecture explores the marginalization of the Latinx community in politics

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 28th Annual Frankel Lecture, hosted by the Houston Law Review at the University of Houston Law Center, will examine the intersection of race and immigration, focusing on the political representation of the Latinx community in the United States. Rachel F. Moran, a leading expert in civil rights, race and the law will deliver the keynote presentation on "The Perennial Eclipse: Race, Immigration, and How Latinx Count in American Politics."

Moran is a Professor of Law at Texas A&M University School of Law and has previously held positions as the Distinguished and Chancellor's Professor of Law at UC Irvine, Michael J. Connell Distinguished Professor of Law and Dean Emerita at UCLA, and Robert D. and Leslie-Kay Raven Professor of Law at UC Berkeley.

Commentators for the lecture are:

Ilya Somin , Professor of Law at George Mason University

Joseph Fishkin, Professor of Law at UCLA School of Law

Moran has written over 100 articles, book chapters, and short commentaries exploring topics such as bilingual education, desegregation, and affirmative action. As the inaugural Neukom Fellows Research Chair in Diversity and Law, she collaborated with Robert Nelson to launch "The Future of Latinos in the United States: Law, Opportunity, and Mobility."

The Frankel Lecture is scheduled for both in-person and online from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Central), on Friday, Nov. 17. Participating attorneys will receive two hours of Texas MCLE credit.

About the University of Houston Law Center

The University of Houston Law Center (UHLC) is a dynamic, top tier law school located in the nation's 4th largest city. UHLC's Health Law, Intellectual Property Law, and Part-time programs rank in the U.S. News Top 10. It awards Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees, through its academic branch, the College of Law. The Law Center is more than just a law school. It is a powerful hub of intellectual activity with more than 15 centers and institutes which fuel its educational mission and national reputation. UHLC is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools.

About the University of Houston

The University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast Region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse regions in the country, UH is a federally designated Hispanic- and Asian-American-Serving institution with enrollment of more than 47,000 students.

About the Houston Law Review

The Houston Law Review is a scholarly journal published by students at the University of Houston Law Center. Houston Law Review was founded in 1963 under guidance of Dean Newell Blakely, and with contribution from 20 lifetime sponsors including Houston firms such as Baker Botts, Norton Rose Fulbright and Vinson & Elkins. Now in its 60th year of publication, the law review has over 1,000 alumni members making valuable contributions to legal community all across the nation. These include judges on United States District Courts and the Texas Supreme Court, renowned practitioners, and general counsel to Fortune 500 companies. Recent alumni members of Houston Law Review have served as judicial clerks to federal district and circuit judges.

