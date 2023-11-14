Roomza Unveils Personalized Hotel Experience in Times Square

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roomza, the trailblazing hotel startup known for its commitment to personalization and flexibility, proudly announces the opening of Roomza Times Square at Pestana CR7 hotel in the heart of midtown Manhattan. This boutique hotel-within-a-hotel experience, set to open its doors to guests on December 15, represents a novel venture in the hospitality landscape.

The establishment of Roomza Times Square at Pestana CR7 hotel follows a license agreement with the Pestana Hotel Group, the largest multinational group of Portuguese origin in the tourism industry.

With a waitlist surpassing 60,000 travelers, Roomza Times Square at Pestana CR7 hotel is already generating significant anticipation. The booking window will soon open on Roomza.com, offering priority access to waitlisted individuals. To join the exclusive waitlist and be among the first to experience Roomza Times Square at Pestana CR7 hotel, visit Roomza.com.

In line with this significant milestone, Roomza has successfully secured $1.5 million in seed funding from Dream Ventures, underscoring the investor confidence in the company's innovative approach to hospitality. Richard Blankenship, Dream Ventures Founder & General Partner, expressed the excitement surrounding the hotel launch and the vision for Roomza, saying, "We are thrilled to be part of Roomza's journey and witness the unveiling of Roomza Times Square at Pestana CR7. The belief we have in Curtis, Sam, and the entire Roomza team is unwavering. This marks the beginning of an exciting chapter, and we are confident that Roomza will redefine the hospitality landscape."

Curtis Crimmins and Samantha Spring, the visionaries behind Roomza, shared their excitement: "The unveiling of Roomza Times Square at Pestana CR7 hotel is a momentous occasion for us. This collaboration with Pestana Hotel Group allows us to showcase our unique brand of hospitality and provide an unmatched, tailored experience right in the pulsing heart of New York City."

Jose Carlos Fernandes, Pestana Hotel Group's Head of North America, echoed this sentiment, stating "Innovation has been a part of the Pestana Hotel Group's history from the very beginning. With over a half-century of experience and a global presence of more than 100 hotels, we continue to embrace change and innovation as catalysts for success. Our Pestana CR7 Times Square hotel, which opened in 2021, serves as an example of this commitment. We firmly believe that sustained growth is intricately tied to the ability to be open in identifying opportunities and partners who share our vision of seamlessly integrate expertise, hospitality experience and technology. This is what we have found in our collaboration with Roomza."

Roomza Times Square at Pestana CR7 hotel is set to be a beacon of innovation and personalized service in New York City, redefining the guest experience amid the dynamic atmosphere of midtown Manhattan. Rooms will feature premium amenities including hypersonic hair dryers from Dyson, complimentary BLADE helicopter transfer on select reservations, and personalized bedding.

For further details or to join the Roomza Times Square at Pestana CR7 hotel waitlist, please visit Roomza.com.

About Roomza:

Roomza is a cutting-edge hotel startup that reimagines hospitality with a focus on flexibility and personalization. Through its strategic positioning, Roomza bridges the gap between the intimate experiences provided by short term rentals and the established offerings of legacy hotel chains.

About Pestana Hotel Group:

With five decades of success, Pestana Hotel Group owns and manages more than 100 hotels worldwide, welcoming 3.5 million guests a year. Present in 16 countries, it has around 12,000 rooms available in Europe, Africa and America, making it the largest multinational hotel group of Portuguese origin. With the aim of offering complete and more attractive products, the Group also operates in other business areas: tourist property, holiday tourism, golf, casinos and industry. Find out more at www.pestana.com

Contact:

Kurt Gundlach

kurt@roomza.com

(844) 4-ROOMZA

Roomza Times Square at Pestana CR7; King guest room (PRNewswire)

Roomza is a hotel startup on a mission to make stays more personal and rewarding. Roomza, Inc. logo. (PRNewswire)

