One Call Announces 2023 Kids' Chance of Florida One Call Scholarship Recipient

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Call, a care coordination leader within the workers' compensation industry, today announced that Montserrat "Montse" Gallegos, is the 2023 recipient of the Kids' Chance of Florida One Call Scholarship.

One Call established the scholarship in 2018 in partnership with Kids' Chance of Florida, a state chapter of Kids' Chance of America, to help cover the cost of a college education for children of seriously or fatally injured workers in the company's home state of Florida. The employee-funded scholarship commits to providing each recipient with $7,000 annually for four years.

Montse follows Jared Cooper – the inaugural recipient of the scholarship in 2018 – who utilized the funds to attend Stetson University in DeLand, Fla. This past spring, Jared graduated from Stetson with a bachelor's degree in biochemistry, opening the door for a new recipient.

During her senior year at Vero Beach High School this past spring, Montse was identified by Kids' Chance of Florida as the next ideal candidate for the scholarship. While there, she was an exemplary student, graduating with a 3.78 GPA. She was also an involved student, serving as the president of the photography club, as well as the acceptance club, which aims to provide a safe space for LGBTQ+ students.

Montse graciously accepted the scholarship and is currently using the funds to attend Indian River State College in Fort Pierce, Fla. Her goal is to graduate with an associate degree before transferring to a four-year university.

"It's hard to overstate just how much this scholarship means to me," said Montse. "I am really dedicated to my education, as I know how important it will be in helping me to succeed. With the help of this scholarship, I am focused on earning a bachelor's degree. I would become the first person in my family to have ever graduated from college."

In August 2022, Montse's father, a warehouse manager, passed away due to injuries following a workplace accident. Later that year, Montse's mother was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer. On the heels of an extremely tragic year, the Kids' Chance of Florida One Call scholarship is enabling her to attend college without the added stress of tuition payments.

"Workplace injuries affect the whole family," said One Call CEO Jay Krueger. "While trying to overcome grief, families are also forced to deal with mounting financial pressures. We are sensitive to these burdensome situations, which is why we want to be a part of the solution. This scholarship provides the children of critically or fatally injured workers with a path forward. We are proud to play a small role in helping them attain a much brighter future."

Kids' Chance of Florida

Kids' Chance of Florida is a state chapter of Kids' Chance of America, a charitable organization that is dedicated to making a significant difference in the lives of all children affected by a workplace injury by helping them pursue and achieve their educational goals. Children of these workers can no longer count on the income of the injured or deceased parent. Accompanying the grief of loss, or the need to deal with an injured parent, is the increased likelihood that they cannot afford a college education. Since its founding in 1988, Kids' Chance of America has awarded more than 10,000 scholarships totaling more than $36 million.

