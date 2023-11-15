Right Time Group Acquires Halifax-based Breathe Clean Mini Split Heat Pump Cleaning

Leading Canadian HVAC Operator Continues Nova Scotia Expansion

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Right Time Group of Companies ("Right Time"), a leading home services provider in Canada, announced today the acquisition of Halifax, Nova Scotia-based Breathe Clean Mini Split Heat Pump Cleaning ("Breathe Clean" or the "Company"), expanding its growth in Nova Scotia. Since 2016, Breathe Clean has been providing first-rate ductless heat pump cleaning services in Halifax and the surrounding areas. Employees of the Company will join the Right Time team and continue to serve their customers and community. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Breathe Clean, founded in 2016 by Cleve and Michelle Brewer, is the 21st acquisition completed by Right Time as part of its continued growth strategy. "We're thrilled to have Breathe Clean join the Right Time team," said Right Time VP of Corporate Development Curtis Budgell. "The Brewer family has built a highly successful and innovative company that we are excited to have join our strong and growing stable of home services brands."

Seven years ago, Breathe Clean became the first dedicated heat pump cleaning company in Nova Scotia, and North America, when deep cleaning services beyond a basic filter cleaning were not available locally. Since then, the Company has expanded its loyal customer base in Halifax and the surrounding areas and has earned an A+ rating with the BBB. "We're excited to have Right Time continue on from the foundation we've built," shared Cleve and Michelle Brewer. "We're confident they're the perfect choice to take our company to the next level for our team, loyal customers and beyond."

"Right Time is looking forward to continuing to grow the Breathe Clean brand promise across the Halifax market," said Right Time Senior Vice President Marc Gagnon. "Breathe Clean will continue to deliver exceptional services homeowners can trust."

Right Time is continuously looking to add new residential HVAC and home services locations to its existing network in Canada. Interested owners are encouraged to contact Curtis Budgell at the coordinates below or visit the website to request more information.

Right Time is majority-owned by Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm.

About Right Time

Right Time is a leading Canadian independent heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning ("HVAC") contractor focused on the residential market. Right Time operates out of 26 locations in Ontario, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia with over 1,400 employees, and provides preventative maintenance programs, repairs, and replacements of household HVAC units. For more information, please visit www.right-time.ca.

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors ( www.gryphoninvestors.com ) is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively advantaged companies in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, and Software sectors. With approximately $9 billion of assets under management, Gryphon prioritizes investments in which it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners, and executives to accelerate the building of leading companies and generate enduring value through its integrated deal and operations business model. Gryphon's highly differentiated model integrates its well-proven Operations Resources Group, which is led by full-time, Gryphon senior operating executives with general management, human capital acquisition and development, treasury, finance, and accounting expertises. Gryphon's three core investment strategies include its Flagship, Heritage, and Junior Capital strategies, each with dedicated funds of capital. The Flagship and Heritage strategies target equity investments of $50 million to $350 million per portfolio company. The Junior Capital strategy targets investments in junior securities of credit facilities, arranged by leading middle-market lenders, in both Gryphon-controlled companies, as well as in other private equity-backed companies operating in Gryphon's targeted investment sectors.

