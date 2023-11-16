Back-to-back wins for the Kia Telluride

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kia Telluride SUV was recognized by the Hispanic Motor Press with the organization's "Family Vehicle of the Year" Award. Presented at the Los Angeles Auto show, the award for the family vehicle of the year for Hispanic consumers was decided on by a panel of over 20 Hispanic automotive journalists, content creators, and industry influencers. In 2022, Telluride was named "SUV of the Year" by the Hispanic Motor Press, marking this year as a back-to-back win for Kia's award-winning three-row SUV.

2023 Kia Telluride Named Family Vehicle of the Year by the Hispanic Motor Press (PRNewswire)

"It is an honor for the Telluride to be recognized by the Hispanic Motor Press for the second year in a row and this award speaks to the rugged capability, versatility and style of our flagship SUV," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "We are humbled that this distinguished group of journalists acknowledged Telluride yet again for offering the best of what today's savvy Hispanic consumers are looking for."

The jury panel thoroughly evaluated vehicles on overall design, comfort, safety, economy, handling, performance, functionality, infotainment integration, interior design, environmental impact, driver satisfaction, and price, keeping the Hispanic audience's preferences foremost in their minds.

"Hispanics account for 18-percent of the current population in the U.S. That means that we buy a lot of new cars. Being a judge and selecting the best for our Hispanic Community is a big responsibility. However, we must help them more than ever as new technologies make cars more expensive. We still want reliability, safety, and comfort for our families at a fair price. The Kia Telluride meets those requirements," said Carlos Hernandez, President LatinoCC.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kia America