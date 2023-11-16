CAIRE Reporting, LLC Launches the First Comprehensive Adverse Incident Reporting Web Portal for Magnetic Resonance Imaging

CAMDEN, Del., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CAIRE Reporting, LLC launches the first web-based portal for adverse incident reporting for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanners throughout the world. The use of MRI equipment presents incredibly unique safety challenges and historically information on MRI adverse incidents and the corresponding 'lessons learned' have been suppressed or withheld, resulting in these incidents recurring repeatedly at other facilities. CAIRE -MRI Portal has been engineered for streamlined information submittal in a coordinated, confidential, and protected manner – for the purpose of aggregation, analysis, and safety enhancement for the entire MRI community.

Screenshot of CAIRE Portal - MRI (PRNewswire)

CAIRE-MRI Portal co-developer Tobias Gilk, MRSO, MRSE is a past member of the American College of Radiology (ACR) MR Safety Committee and current Board Member of the American Board of Magnetic Resonance Safety (ABRMS). "By sharing information on preventable accidents and making that information (and lessons learned) available to our professional colleagues, we will continue to improve safety for patients and staff. The CAIRE portal was built for safety data collection on accidents and near miss events. Proper measurement of the types and frequency of MRI accidents is essential to key decision making and effective protocol creation. Each user-submitted report will provide the critical data necessary to accurately analyze the current state of safety within the MRI profession" (Gilk). The CAIRE MRI Portal is currently available for direct engagement at www.cairereporting.org.

Founded in 2023, CAIRE Reporting, LLC was established with the directives of enhancing accident information collection, incident data analysis and corrective action recommendations. Comprehensive Adverse Incident Reporting and Evaluation (CAIRE) is uses a proprietary data acquisition methodology that is highly curated and pertinent to the subject workspace. A panel of safety certified professionals incorporates peer review principles in reported data analysis which produce real world recommendations for corrective actions and operational protocol enhancement.

CAIRE Reporting, LLC has established international relationships with safety leaders in MRI for incident data correlation and analysis that aggregates trends and insights at a global level. The CAIRE team has initiated efforts to replicate these proprietary data acquisition and analysis processes in several adjacent healthcare practice areas.

CAIRE Reporting, LLC, and The CAIRE MRI Portal represent intellectual property rights of CAIRE Reporting, LLC, in the United States and/or other countries.

For more information, press only:

Joseph Barwick

1-(630)-215-3387

media@cairereporting.org

For more information on The CAIRE MRI Portal:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CAIRE Reporting, LLC