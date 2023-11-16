Conexus Recruiting Announces Acquisition of Logis CFO, LLC

Southern California competitors join forces to create staffing and direct hire powerhouse

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conexus Recruiting announces the acquisition of Logis, a top regional competitor based in Southern California. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in Conexus' trajectory as it continues to emerge as a leading national provider of high-end interim consulting, retained search, and direct hire talent acquisition solutions.

Both specializing in the "Office of the CFO," Conexus and Logis have earned reputations for excellence in their respective niches, with Conexus further extending its service lines to encompass technology and human resources. The integration of Logis into the Conexus family not only brings together two highly compatible entities, but also amplifies their collective market presence. This union capitalizes on the strengths of both organizations, presenting clients with an expanded talent pool and the specialized expertise needed for seamless execution of business-critical projects.

"This is a combination of two companies that are extremely well-matched," said Conexus founder and partner, Mike Kelly. "The folks who founded Logis are all former colleagues, so this is a homecoming of sorts, bringing together two strong teams of recruiting professionals who have collaborated successfully in the past."

"This is an opportunity to better serve our clients and candidates by joining forces with our most formidable competitor," said Logis co-founder, Marty McKeever. "Our combined network of customers and talent will make it virtually impossible to compete against."

"One new opportunity that we will have as a larger company with greater financial backing is to build out a bench consulting practice, allowing us to attract and retain the highest caliber professionals with a desire to impact multiple clients annually," said Logis co-founder, Ryan Milne.

This acquisition is a true combination of forces offering new leadership opportunities for existing personnel, while maintaining current partner roles. Both Conexus and Logis will continue to occupy existing office spaces across Southern California and nationally. Clients and candidates can now benefit from an even more extensive team of world-class staffing professionals with decades of combined experience in high-end professional recruiting and talent acquisition.

About Conexus Search, LLC

Conexus is a fast-growing, well-respected, interim-focused staffing and recruiting firm specializing in middle management and the C-suite, filling gaps in finance and accounting, technology, and HR throughout Southern California. Conexus is committed to providing its clients with high-quality, high-value workforce solutions, enabling it to attract a broad spectrum of clients from large, high-growth employers to small, locally owned companies across various industries.

