Current Backyard's Smart-Enabled Electric Grill Selected as a CES® 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree

ATLANTA , Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Current Backyard , the world's first electric outdoor brand, announced today its Current Model G Dual-Zone Electric Grill received recognition as a CES® 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Smart Home category from the Consumer Technology Association ( CTA ). Sponsored by the CTA, the CES Innovation Awards is an annual competition celebrating exceptional design and engineering achievements in consumer technology products.

Current Backyard will introduce a new era of outdoor cooking at the Consumer Electronics Show ( CES ) in Las Vegas in January 2024 with the debut of the Current Model G Dual-Zone Electric Grill and the Current Model G Electric Griddle, which will start shipping to consumers in February 2024. Offering the power of gas with the ease of electric, the Current Grill is the first-of-its-kind outdoor electric grill that is a fully Wi-Fi enabled cooking system, complete with a proprietary app to provide users greater control over their grilling experience.

"The significance of being recognized as a CES® 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree by the Consumer Technology Association is a major accomplishment for a brand that is still in its pre-launch phase," says Tom Penner, CEO of Current Backyard. "This accolade bolsters our readiness to introduce the Current Backyard brand in 2024 to a fresh wave of smart home enthusiasts, revolutionizing electric grilling in the process."

The introduction of the Current Grill and Griddle paves the way for a shift in the grilling industry, leaving the need for gas grills in the past. With no active flame, the risk of fires is substantially reduced as evidenced by the National Fire Prevention Association's approval for use on patios and balconies with specific construction requirements. The electric fuel source opens the door for consumers living in apartments, condos or even cities that don't allow open flame grills to be used. Plus, there are zero emissions at the point of use, saving hundreds of pounds of CO2e per year versus gas and over a thousand pounds of CO2e versus charcoal. When considering the cost of propane, the Current Grill and Griddle is on average six times cheaper per cook than a standard gas grill.

The patented Current Grill cooking system preheats in 10 minutes and allows for precise, even temperatures across the entire 330 square inches of primary cooking space. With dual-zone flexibility allowing for independent right and left cooking zones, the Current Grill will be the only full size 110V electric grill on the market that heats up to 700 degrees for a max searing temperature– 150 degrees hotter than the leading gas grill brand's stated max temperature. It also features a SmartClean mode and meat probes that connect through the side of the controller, keeping them organized and out of the way. The connectivity through the probes and app makes the cooking process easy and seamless.

The brand's additional offering– the Current Model G Electric Griddle– heats up to 600 degrees for ultimate searing and flavor and is the only griddle with an Auto-Seasoning setting. Similar to the Current Grill, the griddle holds precise, even temperatures across the entire cooking surface and has complete Wi-fi control and app integration for foolproof results.

The Current Grill and Griddle will provide a best-in-class consumer experience from unboxing to eating, thanks to the brand's thoughtful design and connectivity. Assembly takes less than 30 minutes from start to cooking with app-guided setup and the brand's patent-pending, tool-less "snap-in" panels and hanging side shelves, which require no additional hardware. The completely customizable platform, available in three different colors and a number of configurations, provides flexibility in aesthetics that is unmatched in the industry. And with the integration of Current Backyard's advanced app, users can control their grill and/or griddle with three unique modes as they cook– from manual control to step-by-step instructions and guidance that provides perfect results, every time. Users can also discover new recipes within the app, as well as receive notifications for functional features like when the grill and/or griddle is heated, when SmartClean is done, when the grill is cool enough to be covered and more. And, with flavor being a priority for the Current Backyard cooking experience, the brand ensures the quality taste users expect from a traditional grill, but in an electric setting.

Retail prices are set at $899 for the Current Grill, $799 for the Current Griddle, and an additional fee for their respective cabinet versions. Current Backyard will be on display at CES, the most influential technology event in the world, from January 9-12, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center's Central Plaza at Booth CP-22. For more information, please visit Current Backyard .

Established in 2023, Current Backyard is the world's first electric outdoor brand. Dedicated to serving Connected Achievers, our mission is to offer state-of-the-art outdoor cooking solutions that seamlessly integrate technology, uncompromising design, and industry-leading performance, empowering our customers to effortlessly entertain and relax in their own backyard. Through our exclusive app, which not only connects users to our products but also fosters a sense of community among users, Current Backyard is redefining the landscape for those in search of the perfect blend of smart home technology and an electric grilling experience with unparalleled results. It's unexpectedly electric.

