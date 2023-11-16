Erin Napier Teams Up With The Salvation Army to Release Limited-Edition Candle

Scent Library adds new scent to their holiday collection with The Salvation Army

to raise awareness for families in need this Christmas

LAUREL, Miss., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army is excited to partner with Erin Napier, co-host of a national home renovation series and co-owner of the Laurel Mercantile Scent Library, to feature a limited-edition Christmas candle: Season of Hope. Launched earlier this month, the candle aims to raise awareness for the organization's efforts to meet the needs of vulnerable communities.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9208753-salvation-army-erin-napier-limited-edition-christmas-candle-season-of-hope/

Named for the hope that The Salvation Army and its supporters bring to those in need by providing countless services to others in need, the candle is the newest addition to Scent Library's beautiful collection.

"It is such an honor to release this candle in collaboration with The Salvation Army," said Napier. "This scent is very personal to me — it reminds me of the hope and comfort I felt in my home as a child during the holiday season making orange and clove pomanders with my mama. It's a feeling that every child and family deserves to have this holiday season. Whether you're able to donate or volunteer at your local Red Kettle, every small act of generosity helps The Salvation Army make this holiday bright for your neighbors in need."

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign is the largest and longest-running fundraiser of its kind. Donations to Red Kettles in the United States support those in need through sheltering, after-school programs, addiction recovery programs, summer camps, disaster assistance, and many other social services year-round. Funds raised through the campaign allow The Salvation Army to continue serving nearly 24 million people annually through nearly 7,000 centers of operation across the country.

"Christmas should be a magical time of year, but for many, it means facing difficult decisions like the need to put food on the table or keep the lights on instead of placing presents under the tree," said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, National Commander of The Salvation Army. "Support from the public and dedicated partners like Erin and Ben Napier is critical to providing love and hope to families in need this Christmas."

All candles from Scent Library are designed by Napier, who takes pride in creating each with a unique scent. The limited-edition Season of Hope candle consists of an 11-ounce, natural, nontoxic soy wax blend that releases an aroma of citrus and clove that embodies the scent of the season.

"The fragrances in the Season of Hope candle take me back to childhood holidays making pomanders with my mother," said Napier. "The smell of cloves and oranges is so unique, and I hope this scent becomes a hopeful, comforting, and peaceable part of the Christmas season for your family as we all turn our attention to those around us in need of a little help."

The Season of Hope candle is available for a limited time at scentlibrary.com and laurelmercantile.com or in-store at Scent Library at 314 W. Oak St., Laurel, MS 39440. Candles are also available at select Dillard's locations across the country.

To learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army support those in need this holiday season, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army helped nearly 24 million people in 2023 overcome poverty, addiction, and spiritual and economic hardships by preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and meeting human needs in His name without discrimination in nearly every zip code. By providing food, shelter, eviction prevention assistance, emergency disaster relief, rehabilitation, after-school and summer youth programs, spiritual enrichment, and more, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at nearly 7,000 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on X @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

About Laurel Mercantile

Laurel Mercantile Co. is a flagship hometown store of Erin and Ben Napier, hosts of HGTV's Home Town. We are passionate about selling USA-made goods produced by dedicated craftspeople. Choosing to support Laurel Mercantile Co. means you're supporting American manufacturing and the towns across the country that depend on it. We hope you love each thoughtfully curated item. Come see us in Laurel soon. For more information, visit laurelmercantile.com and follow us on social media.

About Scent Library

Scent Library is a special dream come true for Erin. Ask anyone who knows Erin, and they will tell you she has a special nose, a true gift for scents and sentimentality. Each scent is tied to a memory, and each memory has a story. Scent Library is dedicated to sharing those stories with the world and providing a place for our guests to make their own scent memories. For more information, visit scentlibrary.com and follow us on social media.

