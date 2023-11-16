Palm Springs Air Museum's P-51D "Bunny" to be present at the Swearing in of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at Andrews Air Force Base

Palm Springs Air Museum's P-51D "Bunny" to be present at the Swearing in of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at Andrews Air Force Base

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Palm Springs Air Museum is honored and humbled to announce our beloved P-51D "Bunny" will be present at the swearing in of USAF General Charles Q. Brown as the new head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of all U.S. Armed Forces this Friday, 11/17/23. The General requested the aircraft. The swearing in takes place Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 am at Joint Base Andrews, Prince George's County, Maryland.

Palm Springs Air Museum's P-51 Mustang Joins General Charles Brown Fri Nov 17 at 10 am at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland

"Bunny" is a flying tribute to the late Lt. Colonel Robert Friend USAF Ret.

Bob was a Tuskegee Airman who flew over 140 combat missions in World War II. He was directly involved in the restoration of our P-51. The Pentagon also recognizes Lt. Col. Friend with an on-site plaque highlighting his military career. Lt. Col. Friend passed away in 2018.

To see Bunny in flight: https://youtu.be/r83mYDJjl68

For info on this P-51: https://youtu.be/7NTAWclBces

Bunny departed Palm Springs International Airport on Monday, making two stops along the journey back east. Please stop and say a prayer for our dear Colonel. We will always work to keep his memory and the memory of the Tuskegee Airmen alive. Bunny flies on a regular basis from the Palm Springs Air Museum.

For more information on P-51 flights, please visit http://palmspringsairmuseum.org/warbird-flights/

Press contact: Ann Greer, ann@palmspringsairmuseum.org, 323-363-8243 - cell

View original content:

SOURCE Palm Springs Air Museum