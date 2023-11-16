PLATOON RECEIVES MULTIPLE GRAMMY NOMINATIONS FOR AYRA STARR AND THE LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC WITH GUSTAVO DUDAMEL, IN FIRST EVER ACKNOWLEDGEMENT FROM THE RECORDING ACADEMY

Their first-ever set of nominations highlights the significant strides Platoon has made in the Classical and African music space over the past several years, as well as wellness, pop, R&B, hip-hop, and children's genres.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Platoon today announced their first-ever Grammy nominations for Ayra Starr's "Rush", and The Los Angeles Philharmonic and Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel's "Fandango" featuring violinist Anne Akiko Meyers, marking the first acknowledgment of this kind for the boutique creative services label from the Recording Academy.

Platoon is an industry leader in identifying groundbreaking talent from around the world while providing invaluable and innovative tools and services for artists to build their careers and reach new fans.

Signed to the label in 2021, Ayra Starr has since achieved global acclaim and is an integral part of Platoon's African artist roster, the first genre Platoon became involved in after its founding. Led by Linda Ayoola, Platoon's commitment to artist-friendly deals, collaborative, partner-based relationships, access to family-centric studio spaces, and providing educational resources in finance, socials, and marketing, has allowed for strategic, intentional growth, focused on authentic artist development in the space.

Says Linda Ayoola, Head of Expansion and African Music: "When I signed Ayra Starr in 2021 our priority was to support her talents and I knew if we did that right the rewards would come. We couldn't be prouder of her, and I am already elated about all the young women she has empowered all over the world because of this. The nomination will just make sure her message is heard by even more people."

Nominated for Best African Music Performance for " Rush, " Ayra made history by becoming the first, youngest, Nigerian female artist to receive this acknowledgement. More details on Ayra and this recognition can be found here. Platoon, alongside Mavin, was responsible for marketing, pitching, and distribution of 19 & Dangerous (Deluxe Album).

An equally successful genre for Platoon has been classical music, which the label has significantly expanded in the past few years, positioning themselves as a key market player with true creative vision. Fandango is the first release in the collaboration between Platoon and the LA Phil and Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, documenting part of the orchestra's Pan-American Music Initiative, a project exploring more than 30 new commissions and numerous creative partnerships to emphasize the importance of Latin American heritage. With Platoon's creative and distribution services, the LA Phil with Gustavo Dudamel, violinist Anne Akiko Meyers, and baritone Gustavo Castillo, have been named in the running for Best Engineered Album, Classical – with soloist Anne Akiko Meyers receiving an additional nomination for Best Classical Compendium. For more details on these, see here .

Says Katie Ferguson, Head of Platoon Classical: "It's an enormous honor to be releasing the visionary creative output of the LA Phil and maestro Gustavo Dudamel - their ongoing work in championing Latin American composers resonates with Platoon's ethos to amplify a diverse roster of musical voices around the globe. The partnership will continue with further recordings planned in this landmark series, as we continue striving to support established artists and composers, as well as dynamic newcomers in the classical space."

Platoon's expert team spans around the globe, with offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, and Cape Town. Their visionary spaces provide inspiring ecosystems for artists to openly collaborate, have access to educational classes, and find guidance across music and marketing. More information on Platoon can be found here.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will air live on Sunday, February 4 on CBS and Paramount+.

ABOUT PLATOON

The multi-award-winning and GRAMMY® nominated label Platoon was founded by music industry legend and CEO Denzyl Feigelson in 2016. The boutique artist services company identifies groundbreaking talent from around the world, while providing invaluable and innovative tools and services to build their careers and reach new fans. Platoon landed its first success shortly after their inception when they signed the then-unknown Billie Eilish, laying the groundwork for her ascent to global stardom, alongside other household names such as Mr Eazi and Victoria Monét. Current signings include Ayra Starr, James Fauntleroy, Saint Harison, Khaid, LA Philharmonic, Skream, and more. Platoon's team expands across the globe with offices in London, New York, and Los Angeles, as well as a "Creative Lab" in Cape Town. Their visionary spaces in London, Los Angeles and Africa boast recording studios and also provide inspiring ecosystems for artists to openly collaborate, have access to educational classes, and find guidance across music and marketing.

ABOUT AYRA STARR

Ayra Starr is impossible to ignore. Born in Benin Republic, the 20-year-old was raised between its beach city, Cotonou and the cultural hub of Lagos, Nigeria. This mix of cultures inspires her global approach to music, art and life. She's inspired by the regal earthiness of Angelique Kidjo, Rihanna's feisty confidence, as well as 90s fashion icons. Ayra describes her sound as Afrosoul, told in an intoxicating voice that evokes a Gen Z queen-in-waiting. Drawing from influences like classic Yoruba and Beninese music & artists like 2Face and Wande Coal, her music speaks for a generation of girls around the world who are finding themselves, united by angst and emojis. 'Rush' is one of 2022's biggest hits. Collaborating with multiple artists across the continent and featuring on two bestsellers with her label mates, Ayra continues on her upward trajectory. Already, Ayra Starr was the second most nominated artist at the Headies Africa's premier music awards and has had BET and MTV VMA nominations under her belt. With a strong opening statement and millions of fans waiting for her next move, Ayra Starr is giving Black girls a new voice.

ABOUT GUSTAVO DUDAMEL

Gustavo Dudamel is driven by the belief that music has the power to transform lives, to inspire, and to change the world. Through his dynamic presence on the podium and his tireless advocacy for arts education, he has introduced classical music to new audiences around the globe and has helped provide access to the arts for countless people in under-resourced communities. Dudamel currently serves as Music and Artistic Director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Music Director of the Simón Bolivar Symphony Orchestra, and in 2026, he becomes the Music and Artistic Director of the New York Philharmonic, continuing a legacy that includes Gustav Mahler, Arturo Toscanini, and Leonard Bernstein. Dudamel is one of the few classical musicians to become a bona fide pop-culture phenomenon. His film credits include Steven Spielberg's adaption of Bernstein's West Side Story, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and The Simpsons, and he led the LA Phil with Billie Ellish in the concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles. He has performed at the Super Bowl halftime show, the Academy Awards, and the Nobel Prize concert, and has worked with international superstars Christina Aguilera, Ricky Martin, Tyler the Creator, Coldplay, and others. His extensive discography includes 67 releases and four GRAMMY® Awards. Inspired by his transformative experiences as a youth in Venezuela's immersive musical training program El Sisterna, he created the Dudamel Foundation in 2012, which he co-chairs with his wife, actress and director Maria Valverde, with the goal "to expand access to music and the arts for young people by providing tools and opportunities to shape their creative futures." In July and August 2022, the Dudamel Foundation brought its Encuentros initiative to the Hollywood Bowl as part of the 100th-anniversary season, in a two-week intensive global leadership and orchestral training program for young musicians from around the world that culminated in a concert at the Holly Bowl and a tour with the Orquesta del Encuentro to the legendary Greek Theatre in Berkeley, CA.

