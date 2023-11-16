tomtoc x U Drives Custom Bag To Next Level!

CHINO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In November 2023,tomtoc is thrilled to announce the latest addition to the tomtoc x U series: custom VintPack-TA1 backpack service, featuring 22 vibrant colors and 9 playful modules for customization. tomtoc is committed to providing digital gear owners (DGOs) with best-in-class, innovative travel and storage solutions.

tomtoc x U customization service allows users to customize tomtoc's EDC sling bag and even X-Pac version sling bag. Starting from November 16th, the custom VintPack-TA1 backpack is available online. It is a bold addition to the tomtoc x U series, expanding their commitment to customization and self-expression. Featuring 22 vibrant colors inspired by the changing seasons and incorporating 9 playful modules for added personalization, users can reimagine the classic backpack into various styles to break the convention of pack trading service.

A Blend of Style and Sustainability

In 2020, tomtoc launched the upgraded Recycled Collection - the best-selling laptop sleeve series - A13 and A42 lines have both been upgraded with RPET (recycled polyethylene tetraphyte). But tomtoc's commitment to sustainability doesn't stop at sleeves, they are now extending it to backpacks. In 2023, they achieved certification under the Global Recycled Standard (GRS), marking a significant step towards a more sustainable future.

Exclusive BFCM Promotions

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, tomtoc will release a series of exclusive promotions with up to 50% off products. From limited-time offers to exciting giveaways, this is a season of giving back to our dedicated community.

Black Friday Sale (11/17-11/26)

Cyber Monday Sale (11/27-12/3)

About tomtoc

tomtoc has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence and innovation in the tech accessories, including laptop protection, travel essentials, tablet protection and gaming accessories. tomtoc has received accolades and awards of NBC, Wirecutter, iMore and more for its dedication to quality, design, and customer satisfaction, further solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

