Wealth Enhancement Group Grows by Adding Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc., a Hybrid RIA with Over $272 Million in Client Assets

This acquisition grows Wealth Enhancement Group's presence in the state of New York, bringing the firm's total client assets to $68.6 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, a national independent wealth management firm with more than $68.6 billion in total client assets, announced the acquisition of Adirondack Retirement Specialists, Inc., a hybrid RIA in Queensbury, New York. The team of two advisors and three support staff, led by Founder and President Sean Berger, will bring approximately $272 million in assets under management.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "We warmly welcome Sean and the exceptional team of financial professionals at Adirondack Retirement Specialists to Wealth Enhancement Group. The team shares our firm's passion for taking exceptional care of our clients while seeking to provide them with the best possible financial advice. We are eager to partner with this team who shares our vision and values."

Since 1996, Adirondack Retirement Specialists has been committed to serving clients who have the goal of investing their money to provide them with the income they need to live and sustain themselves throughout retirement. The team offers retirement income planning, distribution planning, comprehensive financial planning, and tax planning for retirement plan withdrawals as a part of financial planning to those nearing or in retirement.

Sean Berger, President and Founder of Adirondack Retirement Specialists, said, "We are excited to partner with Wealth Enhancement Group to help bring our services to the next level for our clients. We are a team focused on sustaining relationships, and my goal is always to answer the question, 'Are we going to be okay?' We are confident that by joining the team at Wealth Enhancement Group, we will be able to continue serving our clients now and in the future."

The addition of Adirondack Retirement Specialists adds another office in New York, increasing Wealth Enhancement Group's presence in the northeast.

Jim Cahn, Chief Investments and Business Development Officer at Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "We are grateful that the team at Adirondack Retirement Specialists decided to join Wealth Enhancement Group. Sean and his team are known to be advocates for their clients, and by joining our firm, they will have additional tools and resources to continue their commitment to their clients."

Wise Rhino Group, an M&A advisory firm, served as an advisor to the partners of Adirondack Retirement Specialists.

Wealth Enhancement Group is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide unique financial plans and investment management services to over 55,000 households from our 90 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com .

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain investment advisor representatives of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group® and WEAS are separate entities from LPL.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $68.3 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets held at LPL Financial, as of September 30, 2023. Adirondack Retirement Specialists had approximately $272 million in client assets as of June 30, 2023. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the addition of Adirondack Retirement Specialists' assets under management, Wealth Enhancement Group has more than $68.6 billion in client, advisory, trust, and brokerage assets.

