Elizabeth Haas, Jessica Calzaretta Named to SIA's Global Power 150 Women in Staffing

Elizabeth Haas has made her own mark as a senior leader for Insight Global's engineering division. Her segment has seen tremendous growth over the last three years, achieving 90% in increased revenue. Already one of Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women, Insight Global proudly supports their Women's Leadership Council where Haas serves as president. With a membership of 300 and climbing, the council focuses on advancing female leaders as they progress in their careers. In 2023, Haas led 10 conferences across the U.S. to advocate for elevating women in the staffing industry.

"It's been an honor to watch Elizabeth lead our Accounting, Finance, and Engineering group as well as our Women's Leadership Council the last few years," said Bert Bean, Insight Global CEO. "Her ability to develop leaders has been instrumental for the growth of our business and engineering division. Elizabeth is a force. You're going to hear her name in our industry for years to come."

This year marks Jessica Calzaretta's fourth time being named to the prestigious SIA list. Jessica serves as president of Insight Global Health, the healthcare staffing and services arm of the international agency. During her 14-year career with the organization, she also led a $900 million revenue technology vertical and served as president of the Women's Leadership Council for Insight Global. Calzaretta also initiated the development of numerous parent support resources and advocated for improved benefits for family leave and fertility support—and has been featured in business publications such as the Wall Street Journal. Calzaretta believes that when you put people first, anything is possible.

"Jessica has long been at my side as one of the leaders I most count on in our company," said Bert Bean, CEO. "While her leadership style is magnetic and fearless, what I value most about Jessica is her human approach. The work she's doing in support of our nurses in the Philippines is a wonderful example of just that."

A full list of recipients is available on the 2023 Global Power 150—Women in Staffing website. To learn more about Insight Global, visit insightglobal.com

