LG HONORED WITH SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF CES 2024 INNOVATION AWARDS

From OLED TVs to webOS Content, LG Wins the Most Awards in History to Total 33, Including Two Best of Innovation Awards

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has been recognized for the technological and design excellence of its latest lifestyle solutions, earning more than 30 CES® 2024 Innovation Awards across Home Appliance, Home Entertainment and B2B categories, including two coveted Best of Innovation Awards for LG OLED TVs.

CES Innovation Awards for Best of Innovation (PRNewswire)

Bestowed every year by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) – the organization behind CES, the world's largest annual consumer electronics tradeshow – the CES Innovation Award program recognizes innovative consumer products and services across a multitude of device and technology categories.

Of the 33 CES Innovation Awards LG will receive at CES 2024, 15 have been awarded to LG TVs including 12 for LG OLED, marking the 12th consecutive year that the company's self-lit TVs have received CES Innovation Award honors. As the leader and original creator of OLED TVs, LG has refined its premium TV innovation year after year. Today, LG offers the widest lineup of OLED TVs from 42-to-97-inch screen sizes, as well as unique and innovative OLED TV form factors. LG OLED TVs are prized by consumers worldwide for their exceptional picture quality, which delivers vibrant, accurate colors, deep blacks and infinite contrast.

Among the new LG Home Entertainment innovations also honored are LG Soundbars, LG XBOOM Portable Speakers and LG Smart TV webOS apps. LG Home Appliance products honored this year include LG SIGNATURE Washer & Dryers. LG Business Solutions products honored include LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors, LG SMART Monitor, LG gram Laptops and LG CLOi ServeBot.

The full list and details of LG's CES 2024 Innovation Award recipients will be announced at CES 2024 on January 7.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG's four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

CES Innovation Awards for 2024 Honoree (PRNewswire)

LG SIGNATURE OLED M (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics