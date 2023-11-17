ProfNet Expert Alerts for November 17, 2023 Also in This Edition: Media Industry News

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

(PRNewsfoto/ProfNet) (PRNewsfoto/ProfNet) (PRNewswire)

EXPERT ALERTS

Heart Health

Anti-Tobacco Campaigns

Artificial Intelligence

Thriving Classrooms

Seasonal Depression

Sex-Based Differences in Nicotine Addiction

Machine Learning in Clinical Trials

Psychedelic Treatment for Depression

COVID-19 Vaccines

Tick Research and Lyme Disease

Alternatives to BMI

MEDIA JOBS

Graphics Reporter, The Wall Street Journal (NY)

Photo Editor, The Wall Street Journal (NY)

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

Spooky News and Sustainability Updates: News Trends from September and October

Need Holiday Content for Your Site? Look No Further.

Heart Health

John Elefteriades

Professor of Surgery (Cardiac)

Yale School of Medicine

"The protection is so strong that the aneurysmal ascending aorta almost never harbors any atherosclerotic plaques. The coronary arteries (which feed the heart) are clean. The peripheral arteries (e.g. femoral arteries) are soft and smooth like a teenager's."

Genetic ascending aortic aneurysms offer a unique protective effect against atherosclerotic stroke & heart attack.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-elefteriades-58361010

Website: https://medicine.yale.edu/profile/john-elefteriades/

Media contact: Sean McCabe, sean.mccabe@yale.edu

Anti-Tobacco Campaigns

Grace Kong, PhD

Assistant Professor of Psychiatry

Yale School of Medicine

To better protect our youth from pro-tobacco content, a stronger commitment is required. Possible strategies could include effective anti-tobacco campaigns on social media and regulating and enforcing rules to prevent tobacco promotion that targets youth on social media.

Yale study shows teen social media use associated with higher vaping risk

https://www.linkedin.com/in/grace-kong-9898b0174

Website: https://medicine.yale.edu/profile/grace-kong/

Media contact: Sean McCabe, sean.mccabe@yale.edu

Artificial Intelligence

Dr. Howard Rankin

Science Director

IntualityAI

The future lies at the intersection of human and artificial intelligence. And, yes, robots probably need sentient bodies in order to be intelligent."

The intersection of human and artificial intelligence requires an understanding of conscious and subconscious processes. Regression analysis is not enough, no matter how deep it goes.

Website: www.intualityAI.com

Media contact: Howard Rankin, DrHRankin@gmail.com

Thriving Classrooms

Amelia Azul Elgas

Learning Experience Designer and Online Community & Engagement Specialist

Western Governors University's School of Education

"Thriving classrooms are the result of intentional and holistic education. Research shows us that focusing on character qualities throughout the year provides a solid foundation for academic learning to flourish. The data shows us that this work, done intentionally and according to empirical-based evidence, can promote student community and belonging, improve academic outcomes, facilitate teacher and student retention, increase positive social experiences, and reduce student disciplinary issues."

Tips for Teachers: Thriving Classrooms

Website: https://www.wgu.edu/about/governance/teachers-college.html

Media contact: Mark Toth, mark.toth@wgu.edu

Seasonal Depression

Paul Desan, MD, PhD

Associate Professor of Psychiatry

Yale School of Medicine

"If you get the sensation that you feel different in the winter, it's not your imagination. We live indoors, where there is less light, and that magnifies the winter signal."

Seasonal depression

Website: https://medicine.yale.edu/profile/paul-desan/

Media contact: Sean McCabe, sean.mccabe@yale.edu

Sex-Based Differences in Nicotine Addiction

Marina Picciotto, PhD

Professor of Psychiatry

Yale School of Medicine

"Historically, women in many countries were less likely to start smoking than men due to societal pressures; however, women who smoke progress to dependence more rapidly than men, are less likely to succeed in a quit attempt than men, and are more likely to relapse in response to stressful life events. "

Sex-based differences in nicotine addiction require new, sex-specific treatment

https://www.linkedin.com/in/marina-picciotto-8b73013/

Website: https://medicine.yale.edu/profile/marina-picciotto/

Media contact: Sean McCabe, sean.mccabe@yale.edu

Machine Learning in Clinical Trials

Rohan Khera, MD

Assistant Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine

Yale School of Medicine

"The enrollment of fewer patients cuts down costs of trials by a lot – about 40K per 1 fewer patient enrolled. Our new AI- assisted method can cut down trial sizes by about 20%, for trials that are several thousand patient large."

Machine learning models can adaptively improve clinical trial enrollment, providing representative samples with less participants and greatly reducing trial cost.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/rohan-khera-cards-lab/

Website: https://medicine.yale.edu/profile/rohan-khera/

Media contact: Sean McCabe, sean.mccabe@yale.edu

Psychedelic Treatment for Depression

Sophie Holmes, PhD

Assistant Professor of Psychiatry

Yale School of Medicine

How we think these compounds work is they make the brain more adaptive and flexible. So this creates a window of opportunity where we can intervene at the psychological level while the brain is in this more plastic state, to encourage more flexible and adaptive ways of thinking and help people get out of their depressed mind state.

Use of psychedelics in treatment of depression

Website: https://medicine.yale.edu/psychiatry/profile/sophie-holmes/

Media contact: Sean McCabe, sean.mccabe@yale.edu

COVID-19 Vaccines

David Martinez, PhD

Assistant Professor

Yale School of Medicine

"This current study provides an important proof-of-principle that this trivalent coronavirus vaccine could advance to Phase 1 human safety and immunogenicity vaccine trials. Our study lays the groundwork for human clinical trials to initiate."

An experimental vaccine provides simultaneous protection against COVID-19, SARS-CoV 2003, and MERS-CoV. Vaccines that protect against multiple dangerous coronaviruses could prevent the next pandemic.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-r-martinez-ph-d-7192b17a/

Website: https://medicine.yale.edu/profile/david-martinez/

Media contact: Sean McCabe, sean.mccabe@yale.edu

Tick Research and Lyme Disease

Sukanya Narasimhan, PhD

Associate Professor

Yale School of Medicine

"If we can keep ticks from feeding, we can control Lyme and other diseases as well."

Ticks and mosquitos transmit debilitating or deadly infections to human hosts. My team is creating vaccines to prevent insects from spreading disease through their bites - protecting from dozens of dangerous pathogens at once.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/sukanya-narasimhan-484aa7110/

Website: https://medicine.yale.edu/profile/sukanya-narasimhan/

Media contact: Sean McCabe, sean.mccabe@yale.edu

Alternatives to BMI

Robin Masheb, PhD

Professor of Psychiatry

Yale School of Medicine

"If your clinician is measuring and making healthcare decisions solely on your BMI, they are not accounting for many factors affecting weight including age, race, ethnicity, gender and muscle mass."

Alternatives to BMI as a health and obesity metric

https://www.linkedin.com/in/robin-masheb-7b57b26b

Website: https://medicine.yale.edu/profile/robin-masheb/

Media contact: Sean McCabe, sean.mccabe@yale.edu

MEDIA JOBS:

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at profnetalerts@cision.com

SPOOKY NEWS AND SUSTAINABILITY UPDATES: NEWS TRENDS FROM SEPTEMBER AND OCTOBER. After monitoring nearly 40K press releases sent via PR Newswire, these are a few of the news trends that stood out in September and October.

NEED HOLIDAY CONTENT FOR YOUR SITE? LOOK NO FURTHER. Here's our roundup of recent holiday news to help fill your site through the rest of the year.

PROFNET is an exclusive service of PR Newswire.

To contact ProfNet: profnet@profnet.com or 800-776-3638, ext. 1

Source: ProfNet

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ProfNet