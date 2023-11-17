This Week in Finance News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases from PR Newswire, including new crypto futures from Cboe and leadership changes at PayPal.
- Dwayne Johnson Launches Mighty Oak Debit Card with Acorns
The heavy metal Tungsten debit card, exclusive to Acorns, was constructed to address a fundamental American problem: overspending and under-saving. The Mighty Oak Card offers an entirely new way of banking, helping people grow their financial knowledge and invest towards their future – simply by using it.
- Cboe Digital to Launch Margined Bitcoin and Ether Futures on January 11, 2024, Backed by Crypto and Traditional Finance Players
With this launch, Cboe Digital will become the first U.S. regulated crypto native combined exchange and clearinghouse to enable both spot and leveraged derivatives trading on a single platform.
- PayPal Announces Executive Leadership Changes
Isabel Cruz will join PayPal as Chief People Officer; Michelle Gill is joining PayPal as EVP, General Manager of a newly formed Small Business and Financial Services Group; and Diego Scotti will join PayPal as EVP, General Manager of a newly formed Consumer Group and Global Marketing & Communications organization.
- 76% of Americans Say Inflation Will Impact Holiday Spending, Givex Survey Shows
"In the current economic climate, people are understandably being a bit more cautious with their holiday spending," said Mo Chaar, the Chief Commercial Officer at Givex. "Businesses that understand these current consumer trends can tailor their offerings accordingly."
- Buyer demand hanging tough, despite rates and seasonal cooldown
Despite mortgage rates reaching 23-year highs, low inventory levels are spurring surprisingly strong competition, according to Zillow's latest market report. Depleted inventory stocks are gradually recovering, and price appreciation is slowing, but demand has remained resilient, and attractive, appropriately priced listings are moving quickly.
- Infor to Offer On-Demand Pay for Employees Through New DailyPay Partnership
Customers using Infor Workforce Management solutions can provide hourly employees with same-day access to their pay, without disruptions and additional administrative tasks for payroll teams. This will help organizations remain competitive in the ever-evolving employee landscape and support employees in the journey to achieve financial wellness, ultimately increasing employee retention.
- Coldwell Banker Real Estate Publishes "The International Buyer's Guide to Purchasing U.S. Property" for 2023
"Homebuying can be a stressful and complex process, and even more so for the international buyer ... The 'International Buyer's Guide to Purchasing U.S. Property' provides an expansive catalog of best practices, tips and recommendations for buyers when thinking about their next purchase," said Jason Waugh, President of Coldwell Banker Affiliates.
- Introducing VerityPay: Revolutionizing B2C Payments with SMS Integration
VerityPay, a cutting-edge B2B Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, is disrupting the payments industry by enabling businesses to now make payments via SMS/text directly into the digital wallets of their customers like PayPal and Venmo.
- Interest in 'house hacking' explodes among Millennial and Gen Z home buyers seeking extra income
A recent Zillow® survey shows most Millennial (55%) and Gen Z (51%) buyers find it very or extremely important to have the opportunity to rent out part of their home for extra income while living in it. That's compared to 39% of all homebuyers, which is up eight percentage points in the past two years.
- Entergy announces new partnership to address the racial wealth gap, empower HBCU students for future success
The Power of Prosperity initiative will be offered free of charge to 1,500 freshmen and first-year transfer students at Dillard University, Southern University at New Orleans and Xavier University of Louisiana through a $700,000 donation provided by Entergy shareholders to the university partners.
