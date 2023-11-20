FC Mother to open first HOME healing center in Brazil - launching announcement with premiere of A.I. film tribute from Pelé to his mother

Film is first part of "Mothers of Fútbol" series, highlighting the importance of maternal well-being

SANTOS, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FC Mother , a pioneering initiative dedicated to enhancing the well-being of our mothers, has joined forces with the Pelé Foundation to mark a historic milestone. On November 20, 2023, FC Mother proudly announces that its first HOME Healing Centre will soon grace Santos, Brazil, the spiritual home of football legend Pelé. The Centre is scheduled to open its doors in early 2024.

This significant announcement coincides with the 101st birthday of Dona Celeste Arantes, cherished mother of Pelé. In a heartfelt tribute to the woman whose unwavering support and love shaped his life, FC Mother is releasing a special A.I.-produced film in the form of a poem read by Pelé. This moving film not only extends warm birthday wishes to Dona Celeste but also recognizes her as the inaugural "Mother of Fútbol," celebrating her profound influence on the world of football.

FC Mother's HOME Center in Santos represents a commitment to transforming the lives of mothers and their families worldwide. It's where mothers will come and get access to world-class education and wellness services.

Over the last 10 years, FC Mother has assembled the world's largest well-being, science and motherhood ecosystem with research and impact collaborations with 23 organizations, including Harvard Chan and Delos . The partnership with the Pelé Foundation demonstrates FC Mother's unique role at the intersection of science, motherhood, sports and innovation.

"We are honored to celebrate the life of Dona Celeste Arantes today," said Morad Fareed , Founder of FC Mother and former Palestinian footballer . "And to share a small glimpse of her extraordinary relationship with her son, and the sacred value of our mothers."

Background:

About FC Mother : FC Mother is the fruition of a 10-year commitment to creating a global breakthrough to address the maternal health crisis. FC Mother's novel platform partners with football communities to implement its wellness programs.

About Pelé Foundation : founded by the late legendary footballer Pelé, The Pelé Foundation is committed to promoting positive social change through initiatives that impact education, sports, health, and the environment.

