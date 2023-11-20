MERGING RICH HISTORY AND MODERN DESIGN, THE LUXURY COLLECTION DEBUTS IN GEORGIA WITH VIBRANT CONTRAST

In the heart of the capital city, Paragraph Freedom Square, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Tbilisi accentuates Georgia's indigenous charms with authentic service, thoughtful design, and refined epicurean experiences.

High-resolution imagery HERE

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Collection, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announces the opening of Paragraph Freedom Square, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Tbilisi. The hotel marks The Luxury Collection's debut in Georgia, one of Eastern Europe's most sought-after leisure destinations. Due to its unique location at the intersection of Europe and Asia, Georgia boasts diverse natural landscapes, distinct cuisine, and rich cultural heritage influenced by both the West and the East. Situated in the heart of Freedom Square, Tbilisi's most iconic address, the hotel serves as an authentic gateway for global explorers to discover the city's diversity and charm.

Renaissance New York Harlem Hotel (PRNewsfoto/Marriott International, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Bringing The Luxury Collection to Georgia marks a significant milestone for the brand, further underscoring our continued expansion into the world's most intriguing destinations," said Philipp Weghmann, Vice President and Global Brand Leader of The Luxury Collection. "Paragraph Freedom Square beautifully weaves contemporary design and signature experiences with the rich history of Tbilisi, and we look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy this remarkable region."

Designed to capture the essence of Tbilisi, the hotel has been conceived as an "Epitome of Contrast," seamlessly blending the old with the new. Designed by renowned architectural firm Hausart Georgia, Paragraph Freedom Square is housed in a striking, contemporary building with a double-curved glass façade that reflects the beauty of Freedom Square, including the State Opera House, the historic City Assembly, and neo-classical style Art Museums.

The hotel's interiors, designed by HAT Design Paris, draw inspiration from Georgia's rich heritage and indigenous history. Design elements are influenced by Chokha, a centuries-old national folk costume known for its triangular shapes and bandoliers, and traditional ornaments with distinctive geometrical patterns. These unique patterns beautifully blend with contemporary aesthetics throughout the hotel's public spaces and its 220 guestrooms and suites. The guestrooms feature a warm color palette and furnishings crafted from contrasting materials such as leather and velvet, creating a subtle luxurious ambience. Floor-to-ceiling windows illuminate the guestrooms with natural daylight, offering guests an unparalleled view of the historic city. All guestrooms also feature spacious bathrooms with bespoke amenities and wine fridges stocked with a selection of local Georgian wines.

Paragraph Freedom Square is home to five distinct restaurants and bars, offering a compelling culinary journey curated by Michelin-starred Executive Chef Stephane Gortina, who authentically showcases the finest Georgian cuisine. Ostigan, set to become Tbilisi's newest dining hotspot, celebrates Georgia's heritage with seasonal menus featuring local delicacies alongside continental cuisine. Signature dishes include homemade linguini with walnut, sun-dried tomato, and traditional Georgian Baje sauce, a modern Georgian Salad with smoked Suluguni cheese, and Paris-Tbilisi chou dough with walnut mouse and caramelized tree nuts. Located on the ninth floor, Chinari is the sky bar, perfect for an evening escape, offering fine wines and handcrafted cocktails in an intimate setting overlooking the city. Eary is the hotel's seasonal rooftop terrace where guests can enjoy light bites or gather with friends and family over brunch in Summer. Gulama features an extensive spread for daily breakfast, and Talani is the lobby bar adorned with curated art, serving homemade cakes and pastries, accompanied by artisanal coffees and teas.

For ultimate indulgence, guests can escape to the Paragraph Spa, a sanctuary of relaxation nestled on the top floors with six private treatment rooms offering an array of revitalizing body massages and ESPA facial treatments. Other amenities include an infinity pool, an indoor circular pool, and a 100-square-meter fitness center with sweeping views of Freedom Square. In addition to state-of-the-art Technogym equipment, the fitness center is the first PRAMA studio in Georgia to provide a personalized high-intensity circuit training program with options for music, videos, mood lighting, and interactive flooring accessible via a mobile app.

Inviting guests to explore local cultural heritage, the hotel's Destination Discovery program offers an array of immersive experiences, including Georgian wine tasting sessions, traditional delicacy cooking classes, and exclusive tours of the State Opera House. Providing a rare opportunity to go behind the State Opera House's curtains, the one-hour private tour, curated by the hotel's concierge, will transport attendees to the glamorous history of the iconic theatre, which has proudly stood since 1851. The well-appointed meeting and event space spans 1,400-square-meters and offers flexibility with a boardroom, five meeting rooms, and two stunning ballrooms, the largest of which can accommodate up to 700 guests.

For more information or to book a stay, please visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/tbslc-paragraph-freedom-square-a-luxury-collection-hotel-tbilisi/overview/

About The Luxury Collection® Hotels & Resorts

The Luxury Collection® is comprised of world-renowned hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences that evoke lasting, treasured memories. For the global explorer, The Luxury Collection offers a gateway to the world's most exciting and desirable destinations. Each hotel and resort is a unique and cherished expression of its location; a portal to the destination's charms and treasures. Originated in 1906 under the CIGA® brand as a collection of Europe's most celebrated and iconic properties, today The Luxury Collection brand is a glittering ensemble of nearly 120 of the world's finest hotels and resorts in more than 35 countries and territories. All of these hotels, many of them centuries old, are internationally recognized as being among the world's finest. For more information and new openings, visit theluxurycollection.com or follow Instagram and Facebook . The Luxury Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com .

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with over 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.