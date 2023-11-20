Roland Wolff, Joins Hobolite as General Manager North America

Innovative Leader Brings Extensive Experience and Expertise to New Role at Hobolite

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hobolite, a pioneer in innovative and premium lighting solutions, with a focus on timeless design, is excited to welcome Roland Wolff as its new General Manager for North America. Bringing rich experience from the luxury photography sector, Wolff's expertise aligns perfectly with Hobolite's commitment to providing high-quality, uniquely designed lighting solutions for creative professionals that are built to inspire.

Roland Wolff - Hobolite General Manager North America (PRNewswire)

Wolff's expertise aligns perfectly with Hobolite's commitment to high-quality, unique lighting solutions for creatives.

As General Manager, Wolff will lead Hobolite under a strategic vision and innovative approach by overseeing all aspects of the business, including product management, operations, sales, and marketing.

Wolff is a well-respected and innovative leader within the photography industry.

At Leica Camera USA, Wolff's leadership contributed to a substantial increase in sales and earnings. His role as General Manager for Latin America was pivotal in establishing Leica's presence in this untapped market, leading to the recent launch of their flagship store in Mexico City. Wolff's innovative approach at Leica Camera is further highlighted by his transformative initiatives, which modernized the organization and significantly increased eCommerce revenue, along with enhancing the results of the Leica Akademie. His success in expanding Leica's retail network, notably the Los Angeles flagship store, and his strategic engagement with diverse, creative audiences, have been instrumental in evolving Leica's brand perception and market reach. This impressive track record, combined with his extensive background from 10 different roles in 4 different countries, positions Roland Wolff as a dynamic and visionary leader in the industry.

"It's truly exciting to be joining a company that is driven by the desire to inspire creatives through exceptional product design, providing a new timeless take on photography and videography light," said Wolff. "Having been actively involved in the industry for my entire career on the photography and camera equipment side, it's truly exciting to work with such an innovative lighting brand"

"We are thrilled to welcome Roland Wolff to Hobolite," said Hobolite CEO Helena Bian, "Hobolite has a strong base in innovation and creativity, something we believe Roland embodies wholeheartedly. We are confident that his experience and vision will be instrumental in taking our business to new heights."

For more information or to sign up for email updates about Hobolite, visit www.hobolite.com.

About Hobolite

Hobolite is the brainchild of AEC, a company committed to developing portable LED lights and other productivity tools through innovation since 2000. Our mission is to create lighting that is as functional as it's beautiful. Hobolite lights are not simply tools but an expression of the artists who use them. Designed for the artist on the go Hobolites are crafted to work together as a cohesive, smart system to reduce the burden of packing multiple tools and attachments when life, art, and work take you out of the studio. For more information, visit www.hobolite.com.

Media Contact

Danielle Hicks

VP of Marketing, US

danielle.h@hobolite.com

Hobolite | Artistry in Lighting (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hobolite